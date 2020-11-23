Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh seemed to find his quarterback when redshirt freshman Cade McNamara replaced Joe Milton and led a comeback win over Rutgers, 48-42 in three overtimes. McNamara threw for 260 yards and four touchdowns in just over a half and sparked the team when it was down 17-0. Milton, meanwhile, completed only five of his 12 passes and didn't lead a score. He also led the Wolverines to only a field goal against Wisconsin before being replaced by McNamara a week earlier. "We'll look at it ... the way he played tonight, he's going to be in there," Harbaugh said in the postgame. On Monday, however, he refused to name a starter for Saturday's game with Penn State. RELATED: Best And Worst From Michigan Football's Win RELATED: Snap Counts, PFF Grades Vs. RU RELATED: Podcast: Balas And Skene



Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (left) has thrown five touchdown passes in about three quarters' work this year. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

"The way we have this all set up, the timing of everything ... I talk to you and the media before the players arrive," he said. "I'm not going to make any dramatic announcements as per usual at this press conference." He did praise McNamara for his performance and his effort since he arrived at Michigan. "His mindset is very good, very solid," he said. "He's very good, confident ... I've got faith in his ability. He works extremely hard, and he's tough, too. So ... really good mindset in all those areas." He was asked if he was sensitive to making a quarterback change given his history at the position. "I'm just coaching it ... evaluating, coaching it," Harbaugh said. "I do the things I think are in the best interest of the team. As always, I'm coaching and learning ... wouldn't say evaluating. Coaching guys, as always. "There are starters, backups, players developing. All that is happening all the time. Guys developing, learning, coaching. Sometimes somebody is injured, so the next guy up has to be ready to go ... practicing every day trying to improve, getting guys ready to play. To be better, keep improving as a football player ... that's a continuous process."

Michigan Football Injury Report

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Cam McGrone left Saturday's game with an apparent leg injury and senior safety Brad Hawkins went out with an unspecified injury of his own. Neither returned, and Harbaugh wouldn't comment on their status for Penn State. "Nothing to release at this time on McGrone and Hawkins," he said. Starting tackles Ryan Hayes and Jalen Mayfield seemed close to returning last week, but neither made the trip to Rutgers. Senior defense end Kwity Paye, too, missed the Wisconsin and Rutgers games with an apparent injury. "Some are possible [to return]," Harbaugh said. "Questionable is the word everybody understands. As of Monday, guys are still working through things. We'll see where we are later in the week."

More Michigan Football Notes