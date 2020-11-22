Here are the snap counts and some takeaways from from PFF's initial grades , where a single-game grade of about 64 is considered average.

OFFENSE

• Redshirt sophomore quarterback Cade McNamara played a career-high 70 snaps, and graded out as the sixth-best player on Michigan's offense (69.2). McNamara kept it simple, completing 21-of-22 passes within 10 yards in the air (including behind the line of scrimmage).

• After receiving just seven snaps and carrying the ball just once against Wisconsin, redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins played the most out of any running back, and graded out fourth on the offense (71.3). He had game-highs for his 22 rushes and 110 yards on the ground, while also scoring the game-winning touchdown in triple-overtime.

• Michigan was without three full-time starters on the offensive line in redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes, redshirt sophomore right tackle Jalen Mayfield and fifth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis.

In his first career start, redshirt freshman Zach Carpenter played a solid game, grading out as the 11th-best player on the offense (out of 22) and posting a grade of 63.4. In his third start, redshirt freshman left tackle Karsen Barnhart was the eighth-best player on offense (65.6). Also making his third start, freshman Zak Zinter had a rough outing overall (56.6), but was solid run blocking (64.6).

• Redshirt junior offensive lineman Joel Honigford was used as an extra tackles 19 times and performed admirably (70.9, fifth on the offense).

• Sophomore wide receiver Cornelius Johnson led the team in receiving, with five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns, and graded out as the Wolverines' second best on offense (72.0), just behind sophomore running back Zach Charbonnet (73.7).

• Sophomore tight end Erick All was Michigan's best run blocker (80.7), followed by Charbonnet (78.4) and Honigford (69.6)