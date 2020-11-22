Snap Counts, PFF Grades & Takeaways From Michigan's Win Over Rutgers
Michigan Wolverines football won a thriller, 48-42, over Rutgers Saturday night in Piscataway.
Here are the snap counts and some takeaways from from PFF's initial grades, where a single-game grade of about 64 is considered average.
Michigan Football Offensive Snap Counts (out of 97)
C Zach Carpenter — 97
RG Zak Zinter — 97
LT Karsen Barnhart — 97
LG Chuck Filiaga — 97
RT Andrew Stueber — 97
WR Ronnie Bell — 83
QB Cade McNamara — 70
TE Nick Eubanks — 68
WR Mike Sainristil — 64
WR Giles Jackson — 43
RB Hassan Haskins — 43
WR Cornelius Johnson — 36
TE Erick All — 33
QB Joe Milton — 27
RB Chris Evans — 23
RB Zach Charbonnet — 20
OL Joel Honigford — 19
RB Blake Corum — 14
WR Roman Wilson — 13
TE Luke Schoonmaker — 11
H-Back Ben Mason — 9
WR A.J. Henning — 6
Michigan Football Defensive Snap Counts (out of 87)
S Daxton Hill — 87
CB Gemon Green — 87
CB Vincent Gray — 87
LB Michael Barrett — 86
LB Josh Ross — 86
DL Carlo Kemp — 78
DE Taylor Upshaw — 69
LB Adam Shibley — 63
DT Christopher Hinton — 58
DT Donovan Jeter — 54
S Brad Hawkins — 45
S Hunter Reynolds — 42
LB Ben VanSumeren — 23
DE Luiji Vilain — 22
LB Cameron McGrone — 18
DT Jess Speight — 13
DT Mazi Smith — 13
DE Gabe Newburg — 8
S Makari Paige — 7
DT Julius Welschof — 7
LB David Ojabo — 3
LB Kalel Mullings — 1
Observations From Snap Counts, PFF Grades
OFFENSE
• Redshirt sophomore quarterback Cade McNamara played a career-high 70 snaps, and graded out as the sixth-best player on Michigan's offense (69.2). McNamara kept it simple, completing 21-of-22 passes within 10 yards in the air (including behind the line of scrimmage).
• After receiving just seven snaps and carrying the ball just once against Wisconsin, redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins played the most out of any running back, and graded out fourth on the offense (71.3). He had game-highs for his 22 rushes and 110 yards on the ground, while also scoring the game-winning touchdown in triple-overtime.
• Michigan was without three full-time starters on the offensive line in redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes, redshirt sophomore right tackle Jalen Mayfield and fifth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis.
In his first career start, redshirt freshman Zach Carpenter played a solid game, grading out as the 11th-best player on the offense (out of 22) and posting a grade of 63.4. In his third start, redshirt freshman left tackle Karsen Barnhart was the eighth-best player on offense (65.6). Also making his third start, freshman Zak Zinter had a rough outing overall (56.6), but was solid run blocking (64.6).
• Redshirt junior offensive lineman Joel Honigford was used as an extra tackles 19 times and performed admirably (70.9, fifth on the offense).
• Sophomore wide receiver Cornelius Johnson led the team in receiving, with five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns, and graded out as the Wolverines' second best on offense (72.0), just behind sophomore running back Zach Charbonnet (73.7).
• Sophomore tight end Erick All was Michigan's best run blocker (80.7), followed by Charbonnet (78.4) and Honigford (69.6)
DEFENSE
• Michigan was led by its defensive tackles, redshirt junior Donovan Jeter (83.9) and sophomore Christopher Hinton (80.3). The two combined for seven quarterback pressures, and Hinton recorded two tackles for loss and one sack.
• The third-best player on defense, after Jeter and Hinton, was walk-on redshirt junior safety Hunter Reynolds, who replaced senior Brad Hawkins after Hawkins left the game with an injury. In 42 snaps, Reynolds graded out at 79.8 and posted a team-high coverage grade of 75.3.
• Next on defense was another walk-on in redshirt junior linebacker Adam Shibley, who replaced redshirt sophomore Cameron McGrone after McGrone left the game in the first half and did not return. Shibley posted a grade of 77.7, but was especially good stuffing the run (87.7).
• In his second game getting a lot of run at defensive end due to injuries at the position (he's normally a nose guard), fifth-year senior Carlo Kemp was the fifth-best on Michigan's defense (72.4).
• Sophomore safety Daxton Hill had some uncharacteristic struggles in coverage (55.9), but was adequate against the run (71.1).
---
