Michigan Wolverines football won a triple-overtime thriller over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 48-42, at High Point Solutions Stadium in Piscataway Saturday night. Earlier this season, Rutgers notched its first Big Ten win since 2017, but had lost three straight entering the game against the Wolverines. The Scarlet Knights were close to snapping their losing streak in the first of three overtimes, but failed to do so as junior kicker Valentinio Ambrosio missed a 45-yard field goal for the win. After U-M missed a kick on the prior possession, the Scarlet Knights only needed three points to win. Head coach Greg Schiano was asked about his decision to run the ball three straight times leading up to the attempt.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano falls to 0-1 against Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

"The two plays [beforehand] we weren’t going to be overly aggressive," Schiano explained postgame. "We thought we could gain yardage, and we did. I guess it was third and six. We just said, ‘Let’s center it.’ That’s where we wanted it, in the middle. "You know what, sometimes you make ‘em, sometimes you don’t. I definitely thought that was in his range. Just wasn’t tonight — wasn’t meant to be." Rutgers had lost five straight to U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh's crew and was outscored, 256-37, in those meetings, with four of those five victories coming by at least 33 points. Schiano discussed the heartbreak of coming so close to the team's first signature win since he took back over this year.