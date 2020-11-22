TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football: Wolverines Win In Triple OT, 48-42

Michigan’s misery-wracked, confidence-bending, three-game losing streak has ended. It took three overtimes, 48 points and a quarterback change to get there, but it’s done. Redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara led the Wolverines (2-3) in the 48-42 offensive onslaught over Rutgers (1-4). Redshirt sophomore tailback Hassan Haskins’ one-yard leap into the end zone on a fourth-and-goal from the Rutgers’ one in triple overtime provided the final margin of victory. It still came down to Michigan’s beleaguered defense making a stop, after a mandatory two-point conversion failed. Sophomore safety Daxton Hill’s leaping interception in the end zone sealed the deal. “It reminds me of some of the great comeback wins I’ve been a part of,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “Our guys stayed the course and did what they could to stay in it. Both teams played with a lot of heart.”

Redshirt sophomore tailback Hassan Haskins dives over the pile for the touchdown to lift U-M to a win.

McNamara played with heart, arm, legs, head and more in helping dig the Wolverines out of a 17-0 hole. His brilliant performance included 27 completions in 36 attempts for 260 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. He found help from sophomore wideout Cornelius Johnson, who made five catches for 105 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins pitched in with 110 yards and a touchdown on 22 tries. “My role is to be a distributor — get the ball in the receivers’ hands as fast as possible,” McNamara said. “The running game came up for us huge.” Everything came up huge in the moment of truth, even when it looked like the game was slipping away. After sending the game to overtime with only 27 seconds remaining in regulation, Rutgers looked ready to deliver a heartbreaker to the Wolverines. Fifth-year senior placekicker Quinn Nordin barely missed a 35-yard field goal in the first overtime, meaning Rutgers needed only to make one to win. But Scarlet Knights kicker Valentino Ambrosio hooked a 45-yarder left, keeping the Wolverines alive. It took only one play in the second overtime to put Michigan in another precarious position. Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral (29-for-43, 378 yards, three touchdowns) rolled right, drawing the entire Michigan defense with him, and lofted a throwback left to Jovani Haskins, who raced away 25 yards to put the Scarlet Knights on top, 42-35. “It was a blown play,” U-M redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross offered. But the Wolverines scrambled back to tie it, McNamara hitting sophomore wideout Giles Jackson with a 17-yard throw, setting up McNamara’s own 1-yard TD keeper. That set the stage for a final overtime, and an major exhale at the end. “Winning meant everything,” Ross said. “Our goal this week was just to be 1-0 … we fought our butt off all game, all the way to the end.” The game started off like the end … period. Michigan’s first two drives got torpedoed in Rutgers’ territory, first by a fumble, then by a fourth-and-1 play the Scarlet Knights stuffed by stopping starting quarterback Joe Milton (5-for-12, 89 yards) short. The home team immediately took advantage. Vedral unloaded a 43-yard bomb to Aron Cruickshank, setting up a three-yard touchdown bolt by backup quarterback Johnny Langan. The Wolverines moved the ball better early, but still fell behind, 7-0, at the 4:33 mark of the first quarter. Milton got U-M into scoring position again on a 31-yard floater to Jackson. But the drive stalled, and Nordin’s 49-yard field goal attempt slid wide right. Rutgers then grabbed a two-touchdown lead, going 69 yards in nine plays to go up, 14-0, with 8:45 left in the half. A 33-yard gain on a reverse set up the TD, and once again, Langan cashed it in on a one-yard plunge.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara entered a 17-0 Rutgers shutout and turned it around.