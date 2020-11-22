While there weren’t many explosive plays, Haskins did rip off a 25-yarder, and he kept the chains moving late in the game when the Rutgers defense was tiring.

Welcome back, Hassan Haskins. The redshirt sophomore finally got his carries, entering the game picking up 7.8 yards per pop, and he made the most of it. He picked up 96 yards after halftime and a critical one-yard touchdown run in the third overtime that gave the Wolverines the win, averaging five yards per carry (110 yards on 22 carries).

Michigan Football Passing Offense: B+

For a quarter and a half, this group was failing. Redshirt sophomore Joe Milton couldn’t find a rhythm, throwing for 89 yards on 5-of-12 completions and often missing deep on third down throws. Enter redshirt freshman Cade McNamara, who led the Wolverines to scoring position on eight of nine possessions — only one punt — and put up 48 points.

McNamara looked off receivers and found second and third options, escaped the rush and stood in the pocket on his throws. His 27-for-36 for 260 yards included four touchdowns, and the Wolverines averaged 10.9 yards per completion.

McNamara was never sacked, though Milton was taken down twice.

Michigan Football Rushing Defense: B+

Rutgers back Isaih Pacheco is a capable back, but U-M’s front seven never let him get going. He finished with only 43 yards, averaging 2.9 per rush, and his long run was only seven yards. The Scarlet Knights only managed 2.6 yards per carry as a team and 3.2 when adusted for sack yardage.

Quarterback Noah Vedral had the long run, 21 yards, on a well-designed draw, but the front seven was stout against the run.

Michigan Football Passing Defense: D-

Another opponent, another career day for a quarterback. Vedral averaged 13 yards per completion in throwing for 378 yards and three scores, including long balls of 61, 43, 38 and 25 yards. Eight different receivers caught passes, many of which originated at the line of scrimmage on bubble screens.

Sophomore safety Daxton Hill’s game-ending pick in the end zone was the high point of an otherwise tough day for him. Former walk-on and safety Hunter Reynolds was a bright spot, however, in subbing in for injured senior Brad Hawkins. He notched four tackles.

Michigan Football Special Teams: B-

A mixed bag here. Sophomore Giles Jackson sparked the Wolverines to start the second half with a 95-yard kick return for touchdown, a huge play that brought U-M to within 17-14. He averaged 40 yards per return. Punter Brad Robbins averaged 45.7 yards on three punts and was solid again.

The kicking game, however, is a mess. One high snap led to a miss and fifth-year senior Quinn Nordin flat out missed two others. It might be time to give Jake Moody a shot.