Best And Worst From Michigan Football's Triple-Overtime Win Over Rutgers
Michigan Wolverines football snapped its three-game losing streak by taking down Rutgers in triple-overtime, 48-42.
Here is the best and worst from the thrilling triumph.
Best Individual Performance
Is it even a question? Michigan redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara showed some quick flashes last week in garbage time against Wisconsin, but won a frustrated faction of the fanbase over.
One week later, he undoubtedly won the starting quarterback job with an outstanding performance, after entering the game with his team down 17-0 and coming away victorious in triple-overtime.
McNamara finished going 27-of-36 passing for 260 yards and four touchdown tosses, while also adding a touchdown on the ground. More importantly, he played with a poise and moxie about him that hasn't been shown by a Michigan quarterback in some time.
Coaches often say they want their offensive possessions to end in a kick — either an extra point or a field goal attempt — and McNamara made good on that, with eight of his nine drives ending in a kick (five touchdown scoring drives and two field goal attempts).
Best Showing From A Single Recruiting Class
A young Michigan team has become even younger, following opt-outs and injuries from key veterans. That said, the recruiting class of 2019 (current sophomores and redshirt freshmen) just about won the game for Michigan.
The aforementioned McNamara was outstanding, and he was able to find his classmates in big spots. Sophomore wideout Cornelius Johnson had five receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns, while fellow sophomore receivers Giles Jackson (four receptions, 50 yards) and Mike Sainristil (four catches, 44 yards, one touchdown) also showed out. Jackson also returned a kick 95 yards for a score. Sophomore tight end Erick All added four catches for 27 yards.
On the defensive side, sophomore d-tackle Chris Hinton notched four tackles, including two stops for loss, and a sack. Sophomore safety Daxton Hill made nine tackles and two pass breakups, and had the game-sealing interception in the end zone to cap off the win.
Best Hit
Michigan's All thought he had a crucial first down ... until he didn't. Rutgers junior cornerback Avery Young put his helmet right on the ball, dislodging it and forcing an incompletion late in the third quarter.
TEXTBOOK TACKLE— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 22, 2020
pic.twitter.com/FqkuJ89LoM
Best Special Teams Play
On a night when the special teams play was, at times, frustrating to watch (four missed kicks), Michigan's Jackson made a game-changing play, helping spark a comeback and returning the opening kick of the second half 95 yards to pay dirt.
HOUSE CALL @gilesjackson__ pic.twitter.com/tAAx6lAGdJ— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 22, 2020
Best response goes to the Scarlet Knights for coming down and scoring quickly on their next possession.
Best Running Back
Through the first four games of the year, Michigan's running back rotation had been ... interesting, to say the least. The Wolverines rotated four backs in, with no real rhyme or reason. Saturday night against Rutgers, however, that trend came to a screeching halt, with redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins getting the bulk of the carries and having a big night (22 rushes for 110 yards and the game-winning touchdown). Haskins was only given one carry in seven snaps against Wisconsin.
"We got so many good players, I really don’t care how many carries I get," Haskins humbly said postgame. "I’m just trying to play a part in helping this team win. I’m just gonna go out and do my job every time I go out there, anytime I go out there."
Here he is going over the top for the game-winning touchdown on fourth down in triple overtime:
〽️ @UMichFootball takes the lead in 3OT! pic.twitter.com/RXpBgZa2cl— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 22, 2020
Worst Injury
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Cameron McGrone left the game in the first half with a leg injury, and had to be carted off the field. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said postgame that he didn't have an update, but he did reveal that McGrone's leg will require an MRI.
Add McGrone to the long list of injured Wolverines, with offensive linemen Ryan Hayes, Jalen Mayfield and Andrew Vastardis, defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye already having missed the entirety of the game. Senior safety Brad Hawkins joined McGrone as a key defender who was shaken up and left the game early.
---
