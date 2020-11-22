TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football: Top Five Players Of The Game

Michigan’s massive comeback in a 48-42 triple-overtime win saw several Wolverines step forward. Here are the top five performers in the Michigan-Rutgers showdown. 1. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Cade McNamara: When McNamara entered the game late in the first half, Michigan trailed 17-0 and looked hopeless. Some 27 completions, 260 yards passing, four touchdown throws and 48 points later, the Wolverines were winners. 2. Redshirt sophomore tailback Hassan Haskins: Haskins piled up 110 yards and a touchdown in 22 tries, giving the Wolverines an injection of toughness and energy in a flagging run game. Haskins also hurtled himself in the end zone on a fourth-down play that fashioned the final difference in this one.

Redshirt sophomore tailback Hassan Haskins topped the 100-yard mark with some tough runs.