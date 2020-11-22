TheWolverine - Wolverine Watch: Someday Is Now For McNamara

Michigan found a way to win, huge in the short term. More importantly, it found a quarterback. That resounding confirmation could deliver long-term results years after a 48-42, triple-overtime win against a one-victory Rutgers team in a bizarre, truncated season hits the Michigan football history dust bin. There’s no doubt, the Wolverines needed this one, this year — desperately. What they need more are players who can step up and deliver both now and in the future. Redshirt freshman QB Cade McNamara did that, in stunning fashion. He never doubted he could come in and perform. He’s got plenty of company now. When McNamara stepped onto the field in Piscataway, N.J., the Wolverines were dead as a mob victim dumped in the Hudson River. They’d produced not a point in nearly a half of football. They appeared well on their way toward slipping to 1-4, after a four-game start that represented the storied program’s worst since 1967. Rutgers, in fact, looked ready for a rout.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara made the Wolverines' offense move fluidly.

Then for the second straight week, McNamara came on and produced an insta-touchdown. And he was only getting started. Twenty-seven completions, a 75-percent connection rate, four touchdown passes, a crucial overtime touchdown run, and a 48-42 triple-overtime shootout win later, McNamara looked like a miracle worker. He moved the Michigan offense so convincingly, so shockingly differently than it moved before his arrival, head coach Jim Harbaugh couldn’t equivocate — and didn’t want to. “Cade was outstanding,” Harbaugh said. “Really gritty. A really gritty performance in all ways. His play was inspiring. I can’t say enough great things. I’m so proud of him.” He’s also convinced of the second-year Wolverine earning a starting job. “He’s very well prepared,” Harbaugh said. “He’s seeing things very good. His confidence has always been really high. It’s a testament to his ability. I’m really happy for him. It was gritty. Sometimes you’ve got to see it in a game, and it was as good as you could come in and play.” He’s seen it in a game, and he’s about to see it again. Asked if McNamara will be the starter next week, Harbaugh didn’t try to scramble out of the pocket. “We’ll look at it, but the way he played tonight, he’s going to be in there,” the head coach said. For his part, McNamara acknowledged he ought to be, without a trace of arrogance. “Personally, I feel like I’ve done enough for me to be put in this position,” McNamara commented. “That’s Coach Harbaugh’s decision.” Some wrote it off when the quarterback who threw for 12,000 yards in high school put U-M in the end zone in four plays against Wisconsin. It was later in the game, they noted. The Badgers weren’t playing their best defense, with a huge lead. There are no huge leads for Rutgers, at least not big enough for overconfidence to set in. The Scarlet Knights were looking to bury the Wolverines, building on that 17-point lead. But McNamara came on, and everything changed.

McNamara might have found the end zone the hard way in the second overtime, but he found it.