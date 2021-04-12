TheWolverine.com was at the Under Armour All-American Game Ohio camp Sunday to see several Michigan Wolverines football targets and one commit.

2023 Detroit King four-star quarterback Dante Moore continues to impress. Despite not winning MVP honors at his position group, he was the best signal-caller at the camp in our eyes.

Moore has tremendous technique, having worked with former U-M quarterback and current trainer (and Bally Sports Detroit analyst) Devin Gardner for several years. His footwork is pristine, especially for just being a prep sophomore, and he has high-level pocket awareness while being able to keep his eyes down field and find the open target.

All of that is impressive in and of itself, but we haven't even gotten to Moore's physical ability yet. He has a big arm — probably the biggest out of the two dozen or so throwers at the camp — and knows when to put some touch on the ball.

At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, he can make all the throws and was able to do so in limited one-on-one reps, throwing two touchdowns out of just a handful scoring strikes (by any quarterback) during that portion of the event.

Credit Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for recognizing how talented Moore is at an early age and offering him as a seventh (!) grader, which was, Moore said, before he even knew what a scholarship was. Moore earned himself an invite to the All-American Game Future 50 Camp after a stellar Sunday.