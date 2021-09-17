Five Players To Watch: Michigan Football vs. Northern Illinois

Michigan Wolverines football is set to host Northern Illinois at noon Saturday at The Big House, looking to sweep the non-conference season for the fourth time in head coach Jim Harbaugh's tenure. Here are five players to keep a close eye on. RELATED: Previewing Michigan vs. Northern Illinois With A Huskie Insider RELATED: Keys To The Game: Michigan vs. Northern Illinois

Michigan Junior DE Aidan Hutchinson

Michigan Wolverines football junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was named the Reese's Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week following the Washington game. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Hutchinson is off to a monster start to the 2021 season, having produced eight tackles, 3.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble through two weeks. Opposing offenses has a big choice to make when facing the Wolverines — commit to (trying to) slowing down Hutchinson by throwing two or three blockers at him or let him go one-on-one with a tackle or tight end. We're not sure Northern Illinois has the capability to do either, with their pass-blocking grade ranking 110th in the nation, according to PFF. The Huskies have allowed just two sacks so far this year, but it wouldn't surprise if Michigan is able to surpass that number by themselves, led by Hutchinson.

Northern Illinois Freshman RB Harrison Waylee

Northern Illinois Huskies running back Harrison Waylee leads a rushing attack that ranks 37th in the nation. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

The second-year freshman isn't the only piece on the Huskie offense, but he's certainly the best on a roster without a ton of high-level MAC talent. He ranks third nationally in rushing yards per game (161.5) and second in carries per contest (26.5) — meaning the offense leans on him heavily — while having scored three touchdowns. Even more impressive, he's done all of that while running behind an offense line that slots No. 110 in the FBS in run blocking, according to PFF. Michigan's rush defense has yielded just 88 yards per game on the ground, so it'll be a good test to go up against a back who has proven, if nothing else, he can rack up yards.

Michigan Freshman RB Blake Corum

Michigan Wolverines football running back Blake Corum was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week following the Washington game. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

The second-year back has exploded out of the gates this season, with his 221.5 all-purpose yards per game leading the nation and his 141 rushing yards per contest ranking eighth in the land. He's shown early on that he's susceptible to making the big play, with his eight rushes of 10 yards or more standing tied as the 12th-most in college football, and that he can find the end zone, something he's done five times thus far (four rushing, one receiving). This Huskie defense has yielded 232 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 121st in the country, and are up against an offensive line that paved the way for 343 rushing yards last week against what was supposed to be a stout Washington front. Watch out for Corum — and likely backfield mate Hassan Haskins, as well — to have another big afternoon.

Northern Illinois Redshirt Junior QB Rocky Lombardi

Northern Illinois football quarterback Rocky Lombardi threw three touchdown passes against Michigan last season while playing for Michigan State. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Whether or not we list Lombardi here, Michigan fans will be watching closely, so let's examine what Lombardi making his return to The Big House means. Lombardi, of course, stunned the Wolverines last season, going 17-of-32 passing for a career-high 323 yards, with three touchdowns in a 27-24 upset win. It's clear the Maize and Blue are taking this matchup personally, and they have a number of things going for them this time around. Lombardi is playing for a less talented team, the Wolverines appear to be improved and are running a much less predictable defense. "They understand what’s at stake," Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said this week when asked about his unit facing Lombardi.

Michigan Redshirt Sophomore CB Vincent Gray

Michigan Wolverines football cornerback Vincent Gray struggled against Rocky Lombardi last season. (AP Images)