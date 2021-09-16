Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northern Illinois

Michigan has a great chance to finish the non-conference portion of the schedule undefeated after a big win over Washington — in fact, it would be a stunner if the Wolverines didn't with Northern Illinois coming to town. The second consecutive pack of Huskies travels to Ann Arbor Saturday, led by former Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi. The signal-caller's one claim to fame, and pretty much only significant accomplishment in his career, came last year in Michigan Stadium, when he had the game of his life in a win over a shorthanded U-M team. He's off to a ... well, rocky start this season for NIU, though he has had his moments. He led a win at Georgia Tech in a game manager role, throwing for two touchdowns, but threw three interceptions in a 50-43 loss to Wyoming in week two. Running back Harrison Waylee is the guy to watch on the offense, having rushed for 323 yards in two games, averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

"They really look like they've got things going," Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said. "They’re a team on the move, both offensively, defensively ... doing a great job executing, playing their systems. Also, their running back rushed for over 170 yards [179 in the loss to Wyoming]. "Defensively, they have really solid defensive tackles, are experienced in the secondary. They are good at playing their system and executing it effectively, have a team that’s got some real momentum right now." But U-M should have the advantage at just about every position as a 27-point favorite — which, coincidentally, was about what the Wolverines were favored by against the Spartans a season ago (no, we're not sayin' ...) Here are keys to a week three Michigan win:

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Cade McNamara didn't throw much in a win over Washington. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Michigan Football Key: Stifle The Huskies' Running Game

It seems strange to say 'make Rocky Lombardi beat them' a year after the quarterback did just that with the Spartans, but Michigan will have a much better game plan for him this time around. The Wolverines' corners were abused in man coverage last year and never adjusted, allowing Lombardi to throw deep time and again, and he racked up 323 yards and three scores. New coordinator Mike Macdonald will provide several different looks, as he's proven through two weeks, and won't be predictable. But any successful defense is predicated on stopping the run, and Waylee is a nice back. He can take it the distance, having ripped off a 75-yarder against Wyoming, and is off to a great start.



Michigan's defensive line has been better than expected through two games, having held opponents to 88 yards rushing per game in two contests. That needs to continue Saturday.

Michigan Football Key: Protect The Ball

Turnovers are one of the typical culprits in any upset win, and that's likely what it would take for Northern Illinois to spring a huge upset. Michigan has been cautious with the ball through two games, barely testing defenses with the pass — redshirt frosh quarterback Cade McNamara has already had three passes deflected at the line of scrimmage this year, though, and he needs to be better at finding some passing lanes. The backs have done a great job holding on to the ball through two games despite the huge workload. That needs to continue.

Michigan Football Key: Establish The Run, and THEN Turn To Page Two Of The Playbook

We had this one as a key for last week, too, and it turned out it wasn't necessary. While the Wolverines did a great job adjusting to Washington's run blitzes and looks the Huskies hadn't shown in the first game (a home loss to FCS Montana), bringing a variety of counters, some zone blocking and more to the table, they threw for only 43 yards. Frankly, the Washington D.C. did his team a disservice in keeping the safeties back as often as he did. Northern Illinois is going to try to take away the run. Michigan should be able to move the ball on the ground anyway — Wyoming ran for 191 yards, Georgia Tech 271 in a week one loss to the Huskies — but play action should be there, and we need to see some of the RPO (run/pass option) stuff that was so touted last year to feel better about the passing game heading into Big Ten play next week against Rutgers. This is a week to take a step in the passing game. It's about winning, of course, but it's also about the future.

The Breakdown: Northern Illinois Huskies at Michigan Wolverines