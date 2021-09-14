Michigan Wolverines Football Film Review: On Second Glance - Washington

It's crazy to think it’s already been 10 years since the first night game at Michigan Stadium, the ‘Denard Robinson’ game and a 35-31 comeback win over Notre Dame. While not everyone likes night games, you can’t argue with the atmosphere. It was crazy then and it was unbelievable again Saturday night.

What we witnessed in reviewing the film a few times, the good and the bad …

FILM REVIEW: WASHINGTON

RELATED: Harbaugh On Run Game: 'George Patton Got His Job Done on the Ground,' Too

RELATED: How Michigan's 'Beat Ohio Drill' Has Upped The Wolverines' Physicality