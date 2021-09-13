How Michigan's 'Beat Ohio Drill' Has Upped The Wolverines' Physicality

Michigan football lacked physicality at the point of attack in 2020, a season in which the Wolverines posted an abysmal 2-4 record. When head coach Jim Harbaugh signed his contract extension in January, he was the first to admit that changes needed to be made in order for the Maize and Blue to compete for championships going forward. Many of the changes he made (to his coaching staff, recruiting department, etc.) have been well documented. Some details within the program, on the other hand, were made behind closed doors, including the alteration of what the team calls their 9-on-7 drill, which is now being referred to as the 'Beat Ohio Drill.' A 9-on-7 drill is an old school, smash-mouth exercise run by football teams at many levels, all across the country. The offense lines up with five offensive linemen, two tight ends, one running back and a quarterback, while the defense counters with its front seven. RELATED: Harbaugh On Run Game: 'George Patton Got His Job Done on the Ground,' Too RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Atmosphere Aided Huge Recruiting Weekend

Michigan Wolverines football's offensive line paved the way for a 343-rushing yard performance against Washington. (Lon Horwedel / TheWolverine.com)

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

The offense knows its running the ball on the interior. So does the defense. Being physical is key, and it's extremely intense. "We blast some music, [breathe in] smelling salts, everything — it’s a pretty physical period, and we love it," a grinning redshirt freshman left guard Trevor Keegan said. "It’s always been a period that we’ve taken a lot of pride in," redshirt junior right guard Andrew Stueber added. "[The name change] kind of came along with the whole tradition of, ‘What are you doing to beat Ohio State every day,’ kind of taking that rivalry into focus every day is a big focus for us. I’m not exactly sure when that got named, but I’m happy it did, and it’s definitely brought a lot of energy and passion to that period." Michigan ran the drill every day it was in pads during fall camp, and is doing so every Tuesday during the season, as well. It happens during the beginning of practice, which can give one side of the ball a bit of momentum heading into the rest of the day.

"It’s kind of like a tone-setter for practice for the offensive and defensive line, and linebackers and backs," Stueber explained. "It’s 9-on-7, so it’s kind of equal, except for the back and the quarterback, obviously. "It’s just four-play racks for the ones, twos and threes — just moving the ball, playing downhill football and being able to come off the ball and set the tone. That period is able to set the tone for offense and defense. "If you pop a couple runs there, then the offense is going to look like they’re going to have a good practice. If the defense stops us, then maybe they have the upper hand. But it’s definitely a great way to start practice, to get the pads popping and get the blood flowing." Two games in, the added emphasis on being physical in the trenches has paid off. Leaning on what appears to be a much improved offensive line, the Wolverines have run the ball on 99 of their offensive plays, compared to just 32 pass attempts. There are just three FBS teams — Navy, Air Force and Army — that have averaged less throws per game.