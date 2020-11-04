Five Players To Watch: Michigan Wolverines At Indiana Hoosiers
Michigan Wolverines football will take on the Indiana Hoosiers on FOX at noon ET on Nov. 7 in Bloomington. U-M is fresh off a disappointing, 27-24, loss to Michigan State, while Indiana has won its first two games, including a 37-21 victory over Rutgers last week.
Here's five players to watch in the game.
Indiana Redshirt Junior Tight End Peyton Hendershot
Named to the Mackey Award Watch List (America's top tight end) in the preseason, Hendershot is coming off a big week in which he notched a team-high six receptions for 34 yards and two touchdowns against Rutgers. A third-team All-Big Ten honoree last season, Hendershot grabbed two catches for 13 yards against Penn State in week one.
Both of Hendershot's touchdowns this season have been red-zone scores, and specifically have occurred inside the two-yard line. Containing him at the goal line could very well be a way for U-M to hold the Hoosiers to field goals.
Michigan Sophomore Safety Daxton Hill
Perhaps the Wolverines' best and most consistent player while on the field this season (he missed much of the opener after leaving with an injury), Hill was targeted five times and allowed just one reception for eight yards against a Michigan State passing attack that racked up 323 yards.
Hill has lined up both at free safety and in the nickel, and there's been talk of him possibly moving out to cornerback — in certain situations — due to the Maize and Blue's struggles at cornerback. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Don Brown have both pegged Hill as the team's best cover man, and we may see more of him doing just that in the coming weeks.
Indiana Senior Wide Receiver Whop Philyor
Philyor, who is on the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, which is handed out to the nation's best pass catcher, did not play in Indiana's 39-14 loss to U-M last season, but appears primed for a big outing against the Wolverines this time around.
Through two contests, Philyor has 10 catches for 173 yards and a score. If U-M does indeed continue with redshirt sophomores Vincent Gray and Gemon Green as the primary corners, Philyor could pose matchup problems. Gray has allowed five receptions for 193 yards this year, while Green has given up five catches for 112 yards and a score.
Michigan Redshirt Sophomore Running Back Hassan Haskins
Though U-M is heavily rotating its stable of running backs and seems intent on continuing to do so, Haskins is quickly emerging as the team's most effective runner, especially in short-yardage situations. He's averaging 9.9 yards per carry (14 attempts for 138 yards) and has found pay dirt three times already, including twice in the opener against Minnesota.
Indiana has allowed its two opponents to average 185.5 yards per game on the ground and score three rushing touchdowns, meaning Haskins and U-M's other ball carriers may be able to find success. After a sub-par offensive line performance against Michigan State (with four of the five starters posting PFF grades in the bottom half among all Wolverine offensive players), U-M's group up front has a significant opportunity to create holes for Haskins and the other backs against the Hoosiers' front seven.
Indiana Junior Linebacker Micah McFadden
McFadden is a rising star on an ascending Indiana defense. He had a game-high 11 tackles, all solo, with one TFL in the opener against Penn State, and posted five tackles, 0.5 TFLs and a quarterback hurry last week against Rutgers.
Indiana's leading tackler last year, McFadden is on pace to do the same this season. He could be a factor in stopping the Wolverines' inside ground game that struggled last week, with the Wolverines rushing the ball between the tackles nine times for a total of five yards (not including sacks and quarterback scrambles).
Bonus Players To Watch
• Indiana junior safety Devon Matthews — The Jacksonville, Fla., native was all over the field in the Hoosiers' win over Penn State, notching eight tackles, including a sack, and two pass breakups. He followed that up with five tackles and a pass breakup against Rutgers.
• Michigan freshman wide receiver Roman Wilson — The Hawaiian is U-M's second-leading receiver, having hauled in seven catches for 105 yards this season.
• Indiana redshirt sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr. — He ran for a game-winning two-point conversion in week one against Penn State, and after a sluggish start to the Rutgers game, connected on nine of his final 10 throws.
• Indiana senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle — He hauled in four receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown in last week's win at Rutgers and has accumulated over 1,000 career receiving yards.
• Michigan senior defensive end Kwity Paye — The Wolverines' pass rush didn't hit home against Michigan State (0 sacks), but Paye, who had two sacks against Minnesota, will look to bounce back and pressure Penix.
