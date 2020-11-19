Five-Star Michigan Basketball Commit Caleb Houstan Is 'All About Business'
Signed, sealed, delivered: Head coach Juwan Howard inked his first five-star recruit last week in Montverde (Fla.) Academy standout Caleb Houstan while signing the nation's No. 1 class, per Rivals.com.
Not only is he Howard's first five-star, but Houstan is a perfect fit for the system in Ann Arbor. Howard often talks about having players who are "positionless," and that's exactly how Houstan plays, with his versatility, at 6-8, 200 pounds, being off the charts.
"Caleb is a 6-8 wing. He can play the four, as well as the three and the two," Montverde assistant coach Rae Miller said. "He’s a tremendous shooter. He has a tremendous work ethic, very good basketball I.Q. and is an excellent teammate.
"The way that Michigan plays and the way that they want to get up and down the floor, he brings size and the skillset necessary to enhance Coach Howard’s system.
"I think that’s the thing that stands out about him is the capability to guard multiple positions on defense and also be effective offensively from multiple positions. So you have a guy that allows you to play the game of basketball without having to worry about deficiencies within his game."
On the offensive end, Houstan can score on all three levels, but his three-point shooting stands out.
"He comes off screens, can catch and shoot," Miller said. "He can catch it on the wing and drive it, get to the rim. And he can shoot off the dribble also. He’s most comfortable on the catch and shoot."
