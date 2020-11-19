Signed, sealed, delivered: Head coach Juwan Howard inked his first five-star recruit last week in Montverde (Fla.) Academy standout Caleb Houstan while signing the nation's No. 1 class, per Rivals.com.

Not only is he Howard's first five-star, but Houstan is a perfect fit for the system in Ann Arbor. Howard often talks about having players who are "positionless," and that's exactly how Houstan plays, with his versatility, at 6-8, 200 pounds, being off the charts.

"Caleb is a 6-8 wing. He can play the four, as well as the three and the two," Montverde assistant coach Rae Miller said. "He’s a tremendous shooter. He has a tremendous work ethic, very good basketball I.Q. and is an excellent teammate.

"The way that Michigan plays and the way that they want to get up and down the floor, he brings size and the skillset necessary to enhance Coach Howard’s system.

RELATED: Caleb Houstan Breaks Down His Commitment To Michigan

RELATED: Michigan Basketball's Entire Schedule Released

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Phil Martelli Dishes On Offense, Freshmen