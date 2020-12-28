The Michigan Wolverines are coming off a disappointing 2-4 season, meaning the many former Maize and Blue stars still working in the game of football inevitably are getting asked to share their thoughts on the current situation in Ann Arbor. Former national championship quarterback Brian Griese, now a commentator on ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcasts, recently tweeted his disappointment about head coach Jim Harbaugh's tenure, while former offensive lineman Jumbo Elliott, a teammate of Harbaugh's at Michigan, went on record and showed support for his quarterback. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebackers coach Larry Foote, a two-time first-team All-Big Ten honoree and the 2001 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year at Michigan (1998-2001) joined the Stoney and Jansen show on 97.1 The Ticket last week and was asked how hard it is to watch the Wolverines' struggles from afar, as a former player. "People don’t understand — and I’ve been fortunate, being in this league for 20 years now — there is so much abuse that we take in the locker room," Foote said with a laugh. "And a guy like me with a big mouth and always shooting at people all the time, they can’t wait until Michigan loses. I mean, guys that went to schools you’ve never even heard of are giving it to me. Every now and then, I get somebody to sucker me into a bet. We take a lot of abuse in the NFL in these locker rooms — coaches and players." RELATED: Michigan Football Roundtable: On The D.C. Search, O-Line & More RELATED: Five Michigan Football Signees That Can Impact Early

Former Michigan Wolverines star Larry Foote won two Super Bowls as a linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers. (AP Images)

The abysmal defense in 2020, and at times before that, pained Foote to watch, especially when it came to the run defense (Michigan was 79th nationally in rushing yards allowed per game this past season). After all, he helped spearhead some stout Maize and Blue units on that side of the ball during his days in Ann Arbor. "We’ve been having a lot of success, as far as sending guys to the NFL. So you gotta replenish that talent, and guys gotta grow," Foote said. "I just look at it like, stop the run. I get we got young DBs and everybody from a fan perspective, you always rag on the DBs. But stop the run. Last couple years, Ohio State running the ball 300 yards and Wisconsin, Penn State, 200 yards. So I think they have to stop the run, they have to figure out how to stop the run. "If it’s a talent issue … you’ve got to do something as far as scheme to stop the run."

