Our weekly roundtable, covering topics pertinent to Michigan football. This week ... the D.C. search, O-line and more.

If Jim Harbaugh stays, who is your choice for new D.C. and why?

CHRIS BALAS: Tough call here. There are some big names available, including SEC-familiar Will Muschamp, but the top two on the list would be Cincinnati’s Marcus Freeman and Wisconsin’s Jim Leonhard, neither of which is likely to end up in Ann Arbor.

Freeman is a rising star in the profession, but the hatred for all things Michigan runs deep in former Buckeyes. Leonhard is more likely to remain with the Badgers until he ends up taking over down the road than end up at another Big Ten institution.

AUSTIN FOX: It remains to be seen how realistic of an option he is, but Will Muschamp. Sure, his head coaching tenures at Florida and South Carolina were failures, but he has been successful as a defensive coordinator. His defenses at Texas were elite (top six nationally in both 2009 and 2010) when he served as the Longhorns’ coordinator, and his units with the Gators while he was the head man in Gainesville were lights out as well (top 15 in the country in each of his four years on the job).

Muschamp has also gained a reputation for being a disciplinarian and would likely restore accountability that was severely lacking amongst Michigan’s players this past season.

CLAYTON SAYFIE: Will Muschamp would be a phenomenal hire for the defensive coordinator spot. He did a great job as the coordinator at Texas under Mack Brown and boasted very good units while being the head man at Florida. It would take him at least a couple years to get back to the level of being offered a Power Five head coaching gig after being let go by South Carolina, so you'd at least get two seasons out of him.

Lance Anderson, Stanford's defensive coordinator, and Derek Mason, the former Vanderbilt head coach and assistant under Harbaugh at Stanford, would both be worth reaching out to (if Harbaugh hasn't already).

