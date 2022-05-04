Former Wolverine Frankie Collins transfers to Arizona State
It didn't take long for former Michigan point guard Frankie Collins to find his new home.
Four days after entering the transfer portal, Collins announced his commitment to Arizona State in a tweet Wednesday evening.
"November 16, if I'm correct, ha," Collins wrote in the post.
Michigan and Arizona State both play in the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on November 15th & 16th. There are no scheduled games yet, but with only four teams in the tournament, the two schools will likely match up. VCU, where former Michigan guard Zeb Jackson and forward Brandon Johns transferred, and Pitt are the two other participants.
Collins' decision came after head coach Juwan Howard brought in Princeton transfer point guard Jaelin Llewellyn and recruited Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon, Jr.
While at Michigan, Collins averaged 11 minutes as a true freshman and the team's backup point guard. He averaged 2.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, shooting 42.7-percent from the field and 16.7-percent from beyond the arc.
Collins chose the Sun Devils over a group including Texas A&M, Wichita State, Murray State, and others.
