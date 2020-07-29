New Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady checked in at No. 14, while Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was tabbed as the 95th-best player in football.

Two former Michigan football players landed on the NFL's annual Top-100 List , which is voted on each year by the league's players on who is the best of the best heading into the season.

Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion, completed 60.8 percent of his passes last season for 4,057 yards with 24 scores and eight picks, and also ran for three touchdowns.

The four-time Super Bowl MVP will be 43 years old when the 2020 season begins, as he steers the Buccaneers' ship on offense after playing 20 years with the New England Patriots.

At No. 14, Brady is the fifth signal-caller listed, behind Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson and Drew Brees.

"Thrice the No. 1 name on this list, Brady’s final season in New England saw No. 12 take No. 14," NFL.com's Grant Gordon wrote. "It’s a stumble of eight spots from last year’s ranking and his lowest rating since The Top 100’s genesis in 2011. Nonetheless, it’s still telling how highly regarded the GOAT remains even in the shadows of a “down” season.

"Eclipsing 4,000 yards passing for the third straight campaign and an astounding 11th time in his career, Brady’s play captained the Patriots to an 11th consecutive AFC East crown. Likewise, it was 11 straight seasons in which Brady posted double-digit wins as a starting QB. And that’s what Brady’s done better than any player in history: Win. Tampa Bay’s banking on that continuing."

"He’s the greatest of all time," said Rex Burkhead, a Patriots running back and former teammate of Brady, on NFL Network. "His leadership, his competitiveness, his preparation every single day, you understand why he’s been great his whole career."

"He just wants to go out there and compete for 60 minutes — throw a ball down anywhere, let’s go play," Patriots guard Joe Thuney said. "He’s just relentlessly tough, the ultimate leader. Day in and day out, you see his excellence, and it’s been remarkable to be a part of."