Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently released its list of the top 50 prospects heading into the 2021 NFL Draft, and two Michigan Wolverines football players made the cut — junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and senior defensive end Kwity Paye. The former checked in at No. 37 overall on the outlet's list, while the latter slotted in just two spots later at No. 39.

Michigan Wolverines football DE Aidan Hutchinson hails from Dearborn, Mich. (Lon Horwedel)

The fact that both players made PFF's initial 2021 big board shouldn't come as a surprise, especially when considering Paye could have left U-M early following last season and been a fairly high selection in this past April's NFL Draft. Hutchinson, meanwhile, is seems to still be scratching the surface of his potential, racking up 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2019 as a sophomore in what was his first season as a starter. "Hutchinson holds the crown of being the only defender to give [former Hawkeye offensive tackle] Tristan Wirfs fits last season when he racked up seven pressures against Iowa," PFF wrote, referencing the Maize and Blue's defensive clinic in its 10-3 win on Oct. 5 (held the Hawkeyes to one rushing yard and picked off three of their passes). "The rising junior's versatile body allows him to also kick inside and still produce." Paye, on the other hand, posted slightly better statistics than Hutchinson in 2019, registering 12.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage and 6.5 sacks. With the league having lost several of its best defensive ends following last season (Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, Penn State's Yetur Gross-Matos, Ohio State's Chase Young, etc.), Hutchinson and Paye are viewed by many as the top end tandem in the conference heading into 2020.

