 Michigan Wolverines Football: Four-Star LB Joshua Burnham Talks Michigan, Relationship With Jim Harbaugh
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-19 09:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-Star LB Joshua Burnham Talks Michigan, Relationship With Jim Harbaugh

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Traverse City (Mich.) Central 2022 four-star linebacker Joshua Burnham and his squad went on a special run to the MHSAA Division II state semifinals, but lost, 43-30, to Mona Shores (Mich.) High over the weekend. Despite falling short of his ultimate goal of winning a state title, the star quarterback and linebacker recognizes just how unique of a ride it was.

"It was amazing," Burnham said, reflecting on the season just after the loss. "I mean, first time getting here in 32 years. I’m just thankful for everyone on this team, and all these seniors, they had a hell of a year. I’m thankful to have played with them."

Now that the campaign is over, Burnham will have more time to spend on the recruiting process. He holds scholarship offers from Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Wisconsin and others.

Michigan Wolverines football recruiting target Joshua Burnham had a big game in the state semifinals.
Michigan Wolverines football recruiting target Joshua Burnham had a big game in the state semifinals. (Rivals.com)
"I’ve been talking to Notre Dame, Michigan State and Michigan [the most]," Burnham revealed. "Those are the top three schools that have been reaching out the most."

