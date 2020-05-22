Spindler has long been one of head coach Jim Harbaugh's primary targets in the 2021 recruiting class, and LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State stand as the final programs that Harbaugh and U-M will have to beat out.

Clarkston (Mich.) High four-star offensive guard Rocco Spindler released his final five schools today, and the Michigan Wolverines' football program made the cut.

The four-star lineman is rated as the No. 56 overall player nationally, the No. 3 offensive guard and the third best player from the state of Michigan.

If he winds up pledging to the Maize and Blue, Spindler would add to a Michigan offensive line haul that is already one of the best in the country, containing commitments from Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson four-star offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star offensive guard Greg Crippen and Detroit Cass Tech four-star center Raheem Anderson, all of whom rank among the top 150 players nationally.

Spindler potentially joining U-M's class would also make him the Wolverines' third highest rated commit, behind only the aforementioned El-Hadi (No. 51 nationally) and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy (No. 33).

Michigan's 2021 recruiting class currently sits at No. 8 overall in the country and No. 2 in the Big Ten (behind only Ohio State).