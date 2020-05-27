The Michigan Wolverines' football program released a sharp graphic for Clarkston (Mich.) High four-star offensive guard Rocco Spindler on Twitter this afternoon, to which the outstanding lineman retweeted. Spindler added his own comments to the retweet as well, writing, "Michigan has by far the best edits! (NOT COMMITTED)."

Michigan Wolverines football OL target Rocco Spindler stands 6-5, 290. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)

Spindler is one of the primary targets left on U-M's entire 2021 recruiting board, checking in as the No. 56 overall player nationally and the third best player from the state of Michigan. He released his final five schools last Friday and the Maize and Blue unsurprisingly made the cut, alongside LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State (though most analysts agree it will come down to the Wolverines, Fighting Irish and Nittany Lions). Michigan's 2021 recruiting class is off to an outstanding start, currently sitting as the No. 6 haul in the nation and already containing commitments from three four-star top 150 offensive linemen. The four-star's father, Marc, also played in the NFL from 1990-98, serving as a defensive tackle for the Detroit Lions from 1990-94, the New York Jets in 1995-96 and then finally the Lions again in 1997-98.