Four-Star Rocco Spindler Impressed By Stylish Tweet U-M Made For Him Today
The Michigan Wolverines' football program released a sharp graphic for Clarkston (Mich.) High four-star offensive guard Rocco Spindler on Twitter this afternoon, to which the outstanding lineman retweeted.
Spindler added his own comments to the retweet as well, writing, "Michigan has by far the best edits! (NOT COMMITTED)."
Michigan has by far the best edits! (NOT COMMITTED) pic.twitter.com/wSASqGywqp— Rocco Spindler (@RoccoSpindler92) May 27, 2020
Spindler is one of the primary targets left on U-M's entire 2021 recruiting board, checking in as the No. 56 overall player nationally and the third best player from the state of Michigan.
He released his final five schools last Friday and the Maize and Blue unsurprisingly made the cut, alongside LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State (though most analysts agree it will come down to the Wolverines, Fighting Irish and Nittany Lions).
Michigan's 2021 recruiting class is off to an outstanding start, currently sitting as the No. 6 haul in the nation and already containing commitments from three four-star top 150 offensive linemen.
The four-star's father, Marc, also played in the NFL from 1990-98, serving as a defensive tackle for the Detroit Lions from 1990-94, the New York Jets in 1995-96 and then finally the Lions again in 1997-98.
"Nobody said it would be easy," the tweet to Spindler from Michigan read. "To be a champion, it takes work ... HARD WORK. To survive this game, you have to outlast the ups and downs, overcome those who doubt you.
"But that's okay, you're a Spindler. You understand what it means to work. George set the standard, family values of passion, grit and determination. Your family wasn't born on third base, they scratched and clawed to get there, investing their time, not spending it.
"The blueprint to your success is rooted in your DNA. You now carry the mantle. The obligation to live up to the legacy forged by those who came before you, to honor their memory, to make them proud, to create your own legend.
"The echoes of The Big House are deafening, but as you stand at the edge of the tunnel, waiting to run and touch the banner, one sound will cut through it all. A whistle from Row 23.
"Hail to the Spindlers! GO BLUE."
