Juwan Howard's Michigan Wolverines basketball team got a huge boost when German Franz Wagner signed with U-M this summer. Wagner's older brother, former U-M standout Moritz Wagner, first told us about him in winter of his junior year, just about the time Franz was starting to turn heads as a shooter in Germany with the same Alba Berlin club his brother had shined with.

Moritz explained that his brother was different in a couple ways: No. 1, his brother was more of a wing than a power forward and probably a better shooter, he admitted. And No. 2 …

“He’s probably more introverted than me,” he said, following it with a laugh.

And on that point, Franz said days after surprising many in his home country and signing with Michigan for the 2019 season, he couldn’t agree more.

“Definitely,” he said with his own laugh. “I mean … He’s a little bit crazy, right?”