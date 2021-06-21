Franz Wagner: Michigan In 'Great Hands' With Juwan Howard At The Helm

May 13, 2019 will forever go down in Michigan basketball lore. 'Shock' and 'disbelief' were two words to describe the emotions of staff members, players, fans and prized recruits that Monday, because the winningest head coach in program history, John Beilein, one year after flirting with the Detroit Pistons' head coaching opening, decided to take his talents to the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers. Many remember where they were when they either read NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski's tweet — "Michigan’s John Beilein has agreed to a five-year deal to become coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell ESPN" — at 8:43 a.m. ET or received a phone call or text message from someone who did. Former Michigan wing Franz Wagner remembers exactly where he was when he got a call from Beilein himself. The younger brother of former Michigan forward Moe Wagner, Franz was with his parents at the Berlin airport, waiting to board his flight to Detroit for his official visit to Michigan. RELATED: DeVante’ Jones Inches Closer To NBA Dream RELATED: No Sources Needed To Know Juwan Howard Will Stay At U-M For Quite Some Time

Michigan Wolverines basketball wing Franz Wagner is projected by CBS Sports to go No. 13 overall in the NBA Draft. (USA Today Sports Images)

"I tried to watch a movie — it’s like a nine-hour flight,'' Wagner said on the Defend The Block podcast recently, recounting his journey. "I tried to just keep my mind occupied and away from all the weird situations that were going to come, but at the same time, I was still excited. The options were fairly simple for Wagner at the time — continue to play in Germany or come to the United States to play for Michigan. But the situation changed in an instant, with a phone call. He was hosted by assistants DeAndre Haynes, Luke Yaklich and Saddi Washington, a trio of coaches who didn't know where they'd be in several months, and Moe, who had flown in for the visit. "Obviously, it was really weird," Wagner continued. "I was also a little nervous, not knowing how everything was going to go and if it was going to be worth it because the assistants, at the time, didn’t know if they were going to stay or go somewhere else. I think we made the best of it with what we were dealt."

On May 22, 2019, just nine days later, Michigan hired Juwan Howard, who kept Washington on his staff. Howard recruited Wagner right off the bad and made him a priority, later calling him his first "five-star recruit." Wagner committed July 6 and immediately became a key piece to the puzzle for the Wolverines. "I was really glad Saddi was able to stay, so I kind of knew somebody from the staff," Wagner said. "I joke with Saddi about that all the time, that it was definitely crazy. But I think we made the best out of it." Twenty five months later, Wagner, who's in Los Angeles preparing for the 2021 NBA Draft, couldn't be happier about his experience at Michigan. "One hundred percent, man," Wagner said when asked if Michigan lived up to his expectations. "It was the best two years of my life. "Looking back, I was struggling so much with the decision to come here. It was the best thing I could’ve done. I feel like I learned so much during these two years. I had so much fun at the same time. I already miss it right now. "All the people, all of the things that we did together, all of the memories … that’s something I definitely don’t take for granted and I’ll remember forever, for sure."