Michigan Wolverines basketball sailed smoothly through the six-game non-conference slate, posting a 6-0 record and winning by an average margin of 14.2 points. The transfer guards, senior Chaundee Brown and fifth-year senior Mike Smith, were playing better than many expected, and freshman center Hunter Dickinson was eating opposing big men alive. But one missing piece remained ... sophomore wing Franz Wagner, specifically on the offensive end of the floor. Wagner spent the spring training in the nation's capital with his older brother, Moe, a former Michigan star and current forward for the Washington Wizards, before returning to Ann Arbor during the summer to get more work in with highly-acclaimed strength coach Jon Sanderson and the rest of the team. All in all, he gained 15 pounds of muscle, and legend has it he grew to 6-11 (though he's listed on the official roster at 6-foot-9. It was a healthy, productive time for Wagner in between the cancellation of the conclusion to the college basketball season in March until games began Nov. 25. But through seven games (the non-conference plus the league opener against Penn State), his improvement wasn't showing up on the stat sheet. Wagner was averaging just 9.5 points per outing, 2.1 points less than his mark a year ago, while attempting only 5.7 shots per game, down 3.6 looks on average from his freshman season. Head coach Juwan Howard continually lauded his ability to defend and rebound, which didn't miss a beat, adamantly believing the offense would come. RELATED: Hunter Dickinson The Best Freshman In The League … & One Of The Best In The Nation RELATED: 'Michigan Had Their Way With Us': Wolverines Are A Tough Out In The Big Ten

Wagner spent a pre-Christmas press conference with the media, ahead of the team's trip to play Nebraska, saying he wanted to be "more aggressive" and confident on the offensive end. On Christmas Day in Lincoln, he did exactly that, scoring 20 points on 9-of-16 shooting. On New Year's Eve at Maryland, Wagner went off for 19 points on 8-of-14 from the field. And Sunday against Northwestern, he poured in 14 points on 4-of-10 shooting. He began meeting his preseason expectations, and it's been a welcomed sign for the Wolverines. The work he put in during the offseason is finally showing up in the form of made baskets. "Franz had a tremendous offseason," assistant coach Saddi Washington said on the 'Inside Michigan Basketball' radio show Monday night. "He made some great strides this offseason to put himself in the position to where he is now. What people are seeing now these last few games is what we’ve been seeing in the buildup to practice in the non-conference and getting ready for the season.

