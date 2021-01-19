The Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team had been red-hot through its first 11 games before Saturday’s showdown at Minnesota, though the Gophers exposed a few weaknesses in the Maize and Blue’s armor that other teams hadn’t been able to. U-M’s offense committing 20 turnovers was one of the most disappointing aspects of the loss, with the Wolvernes unable to get into any kind of rhythm on that side of the ball all afternoon long.

Michigan Wolverines basketball G Franz Wagner was rated as a four-star out of high school. (USA Today Sports Images)

Senior guard Eli Brooks’ absence probably had a little bit to do with it, with the veteran player missing the game with a right foot sprain. The outcome may not have been any different if Brooks would have played, but the senior impacts games in ways that don’t necessarily show up in the box score. “Eli just knows how to play the game,” sophomore guard Franz Wagner told the media. “His stats may not make him seem like one of the best players, but he does things that matter that people who don’t understand basketball may not see. “He makes the right passes to find the open shooters. He runs the floor as well and does all the little things that coaches talk about that make things easier for everyone else. “Eli plays well off and on the ball, so he’s versatile. He just knows how to play and when to pass and cut, and things like that to help everyone else. Eli’s IQ allows him to read situations better than other people — he knows what he’s supposed to do and where he’s supposed to be.” His status for tonight’s game against Maryland is still unclear, though he was originally listed as day-to-day when the injury news first came out on Saturday. His defense is an area that will be missed if he is unable to go again, though the Maize and Blue have quickly turned into one of the best defensive units in the entire country.