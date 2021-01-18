TheWolverine

Wolverine TV: Martelli, Smith Diagnose What All Went Wrong At Minnesota
Michigan Wolverines basketball assistant coach Phil Martelli met with the media this afternoon to try and diagnose what all went wrong in this past weekend's loss at Minnesota.
Fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith attempted to as well, while also previewing tomorrow's Maryland game and Michigan's upcoming schedule.
Assistant coach Phil Martelli
Fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith
