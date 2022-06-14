Freshman Fall Factors: DT Kenneth Grant

Michigan's early enrollees have gotten a lot of attention, and rightfully so. As we get closer and closer to fall camp, we are going to take a look at some of the incoming freshmen who may have been forgotten. Players who despite not being a part of spring camp have an opportunity to see the field as a freshman in 2022.

Kenneth Grant is a big defensive tackle out of Merrillville, Indiana. Rivals rated him a 3-star who was rising late in the process. He may not have gotten the national attention he deserved, but in the Midwest Grant was in a Michigan, Ohio State, and Wisconsin battle for picking the Wolverines not long after his official visit. Grant played both ways at Merrillville, playing guard along with defensive tackle. Grant is raw, but an unreal athlete. Despite being 6'5" 340lbs, he is agile, quick with his feet, and has a good burst that allows him to pursue ballcarriers. His senior year stat line is like something from a create a player mode in a video game. He had 38 tackles, with 14.5 for loss and 6.5 sacks, and also forced four fumbles with two recoveries. He flashed his athletic ability throughout the year as well with two passes defended and blocked four field goals, two punts, and two extra points. You can see an interception he was able to pull in below.

Michigan has been recruiting players that play well on both sides of the ball for a while now. They have also favored multi-sport athletes, including players who excel at track and field. Grant isn't just big, he is strong, and he showed that strength competing in the shot put for Merrillville.

Path to the field