Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis continued his run of earning national honors Tuesday.

He was selected as an honorable mention for the Associated Press All-America team. The Oakville, Ontario native was Michigan’s leading scorer at 14.8 points per game. He also averaged 5.4 rebounds and shot 39.2 percent from three in his first season in Ann Arbor.

In Michigan’s last 12 games of the season, he scored in double figures in 11 of those games.

The other Big Ten players who were named to the All-America teams were Michigan State’s junior point guard Cassius Winston, Wisconsin’s fifth-year senior forward Ethan Happ and Purdue’s junior guard Carsen Edwards

Earlier in the year, Brazdeikis was named to the second-team All-Big Ten and earned Newcomer of the Year by the AP.

Brazdeikis was named to the second-team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and the media while also being selected as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year by that same group. He was the first Wolverine to earn this honor since Trey Burke did so in 2012.

Along with this honor, he was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team as voted on by the coaches. He was the first Wolverine to do so since Derek Walton Jr. earned the honor in 2014.

Michigan has now gone five years without a player earning a spot on the first, second or third team All-America by the AP. The last Wolverine to do so was Nik Stauskas who was named to the second team in 2014.