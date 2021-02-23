Getting To Know Mo Linguist, Part 3: Why U-M's Co-DC Is So Well Respected
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh made an outstanding hire this offseason when he brought in Maurice "Mo" Linguist to serve as his new co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.
Linguist has quickly built up a reputation as an elite recruiter in his young career (he's only 36 years old), with U-M already seeing the fruits of his labor pay off on the 2022 recruiting trail.
The Dallas native has heavy ties to the state of Texas, having been born and raised there before spending his collegiate days at Baylor and then making coaching stops at Texas A&M (2018-19) and the Dallas Cowboys (2020).
"Ace recruiter" and "one of the best in the business" are a few of the phrases that have been linked to his name since Harbaugh hired him. But why is he so respected and revered around the coaching world?
To answer these questions, we spoke with five people closely tied to Linguist, including prominent trainers and high school coaches in the state of Texas, parents of past recruits, former colleagues in the coaching ranks and more.
The panel includes:
• LaShonda Cromer (the mother of former Minnesota wideout Rashod Bateman, who Linguist recruited to Minnesota)
• Adam Harvey (the former position coach Cibolo [Tex.] Steele five-star cornerback Jaylon Jones, who Linguist recruited to Texas A&M)
• Mickey Matthews (the former head coach at James Madison University, where Linguist worked from 2009-11)
• Lou Tepper (the former defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Buffalo University, where he worked alongside Linguist from 2012-13).
• Rischad Whitfield (a prominent trainer of high schoolers, college athletes and NFL players in the Houston area)
LaShonda Cromer
*Cromer is the mother of former Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman, with Linguist having served as Bateman's primary recruiter to the Gophers.
What is Linguist's personality like?
“He’s very enthusiastic, and outgoing and laid back at the same time. He’s just so respectful. The way he built that relationship and invested in Rashod meant a lot to us. He walked the walk as a coach and did exactly what he was supposed to do.
"Coach Mo held up his end of the bargain as well, and you don’t find that a lot in some coaches nowadays. Building relationships is the most important thing to do as a coach.”
Adam Harvey
*Harvey was five-star cornerback Jaylon Jones' position coach at Steele High School in Cibolo, Tex. Linguist was Jones' primary recruiter when the elite cornerback signed with Texas A&M.
How much does Linguist's positive personality resonate on the recruiting trail?
