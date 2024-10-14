Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Illinois film preview

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and breaks out the game film from Illinois' OT win over Purdue this past weekend. The guys also discuss some recent comments made by former Michigan WR Braylon Edwards.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-5:08

Off the bye 5:09-8:24

Schedule 8:25-13:37

Braylon Edwards comments 13:38-27:24

Illinois Purdue film 27:25-50:40