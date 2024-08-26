Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Mum's the word on quarterback
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Sherrone Moore kicks off his first Monday news conference not committing to a starting QB, C or RT. What's it all mean? Good news or bad news for the Maize and Blue?
Breakdown
Open 00:00-5:54
Sherrone Moore 5:55-10:03
Feedback 10:04-36:24
Stalions doc 36:25-39:01
Stadium scoreboard 39:02-40:30
Big Ten tiebreakers 40:31-43:22
Two QB's 43:23-1:06:03
