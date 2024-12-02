Published Dec 2, 2024
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Ohio State film review
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli reviews the film from Saturday's game. Scar also weighs in on Ryan Day, UM's game plan vs the Bucks, Gus Johnson, flag planting, the portal, recruiting and Joel Klatt.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-4:39

Ryan Day 4:40-5:24

Dave Portnoy 5:25-8:24

Gus Johnson 8:25-10:21

Flag Planting 10:22-15:31

U-M's game plan 15:32-26:44

Film review 26:45-1:30:37

---

