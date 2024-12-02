Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Ohio State film review

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli reviews the film from Saturday's game. Scar also weighs in on Ryan Day, UM's game plan vs the Bucks, Gus Johnson, flag planting, the portal, recruiting and Joel Klatt.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-4:39
Ryan Day 4:40-5:24
Dave Portnoy 5:25-8:24
Gus Johnson 8:25-10:21
Flag Planting 10:22-15:31
U-M's game plan 15:32-26:44
Film review 26:45-1:30:37
---
