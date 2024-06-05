M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and looks at the possibility of landing recruits like Taz Williams Jr. & Maxwell Roy. Scar also picks U-M & MSU's season records for the upcoming season while answering questions on the feedback regarding Michigan football.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:28

Taz Williams 2:29-7:48

Maxwell Roy 7:49-11:48

Wink 11:49-15:37

Worries about season 15:38-22:18

Non-con schedule 22:19-26:09

U-M & MSU win totals 26:10-36:13

Feedback on Alex Orji 36:14-41:18

Jamir Watkins 41:19-45:27

Feedback 45:28-1:01:51