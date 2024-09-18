Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Road to victory vs. USC

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
How will Michigan go about trying to beat USC on Saturday? That's what today's podcast is all about. Is 'Smash' the way to go? Was it a bad move to name Alex Orji the starter on Monday? What is the road to victory for the Maize and Blue?
Breakdown
Open 00:00-2:33
Road to victory 2:34-5:40
Naming Orji the starter 5:41-17:43
Smash approach 17:44-29:20
Feedback 29:21-1:20:24
