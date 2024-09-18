Advertisement
Published Sep 18, 2024
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Road to victory vs. USC
Default Avatar
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
Twitter
@dennisfithian
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

How will Michigan go about trying to beat USC on Saturday? That's what today's podcast is all about. Is 'Smash' the way to go? Was it a bad move to name Alex Orji the starter on Monday? What is the road to victory for the Maize and Blue?

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:33

Road to victory 2:34-5:40

Naming Orji the starter 5:41-17:43

Smash approach 17:44-29:20

Feedback 29:21-1:20:24

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram