Players to Watch: Indiana vs Michigan

(Photo by AP)

Michigan is coming off a loss to the #1 team in the country, Oregon. They are on the road to Bloomington to face an undefeated Indiana team. Imagine someone telling you at the start of the season that Indiana would be two touchdown favorites in this game. Wild times. The Hoosiers schedule is one of the weaker in the country, but they have dominated opponents and are looking strong in many analytic metrics. This rivalry is so one sided it is hard to imagine Indiana getting such a convincing win, but it is the most likely outcome. That said, Michigan can win this game. These are the three players they'll need to slow down to get it done.

(Photo by Trevor Ruszkowski | USA Today Sports)

Kurtis Rourke

Rourke has been ridiculous this season for the Hoosiers The Ohio transfer is completing 73% of his passes for 10.4 yards per attempt. Those are elite numbers. He also has 19 touchdowns on the season and only three interceptions. I don't really care if you've played weaker opponents, that's really good. Rourke's numbers against pressure are only a slight dropoff, and he only gets better against the blitz. Hitting and sacking Rourke is the only way to shake him. The Indiana QB does have five fumbles this season, which is something he has struggled with throughout his time in college. He had 15 fumbles across four seasons at Ohio. We know to win Michigan will need to stop the Indiana offense, but also give their own offense a short field to work from.

(Photo by Robert Goddin | USA Today Sports)

Aiden Fisher

Why does it feel like Indiana always has a linebacker? This year they do for sure with Aiden Fisher. He leads the team in tackles, disrupts runs in the backfield, creates pressure on the quarterback, and even has three pass breakups this season. Fisher lines up everywhere on the defense, so Michigan will need to follow him. Michigan's offensive line as struggled at times this season getting to the second level to block linebackers, and if the Wolverines hope to restart its run game this week, they are going to need to get a hat on Fisher. Have to also think Fisher will be key in defending Colston Loveland, by far Michigan's best offensive weapon this season.

Offensive Line