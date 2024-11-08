Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. Indiana

Michigan is headed to Bloomington to take on a red-hot Indiana program who will be challenging for not only a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game but also a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Maize & Blue Review staff predict the outcome of Saturday's game against the Hoosiers.

Josh Henschke

I’m not sure how Indiana got to this point but momentum is a real thing. I do believe Michigan has a chance to make this competitive but so much is going right for the Hoosiers right now that I’m not sure if the Wolverines can derail the train. Michigan proved last week that it can compete with anyone if they avoid the self-inflicted mistakes. Can it be trusted to do that? Probably not. Indiana 27, Michigan 17

Trevor McCue

A matchup between an undefeated top-10 team looking to secure its spot in the playoffs and a team looking for bowl eligibility. Michigan vs Indiana. Who would have guessed at the start of the year that Indiana would be the undefeated team. The Hoosiers are two-touchdown favorites and they should be. While Indiana's schedule has been far from difficult, it reminds me a little of Michigan last year. Yes, they have played weaker opponents, but they have dominated them. They have one of the best scoring offenses in the country and are winning the turnover battle. If Michigan decides to wake up and lean on its strengths, this is a game I think they can win. I just have no faith in either coordinator doing that. I do think Michigan makes it close, but loses a game they have a chance to win.

Indiana 31 Michigan 24

Dennis Fithian

Indiana has top rushing defense in the country and ranks seventh overall in points allowed. Meanwhile, the Hoosiers offense averages the second most points per game this year training only the Miami Hurricanes. Who knows how Davis Warren will handle his first road start? I thought Michigan would lose to Texas and Oregon but took the points just like I will in this spot. UM+14 Indiana 30 Michigan 17

Brock Heilig

Curt Cignetti has Indiana rolling. No one knows how it’s happening, but he has turned the Hoosiers into the best story in college football this season. Indiana hasn’t played any tough opponents, but all it can do is play the teams on its schedule. And not only are the Hoosiers undefeated, but they’re blowing teams out in the fashion Michigan did last season. Somehow, there are still questions about whether Indiana is legit. Unfortunately, the measuring stick for just how legit Indiana is likely won’t come until next weekend in Columbus. Michigan won’t be a good barometer for Indiana, and the Wolverines won’t put up much of a fight in Bloomington. If or when things do get out of hand, Cignetti won’t take his foot off the gas. Indiana 42, Michigan 17

Seth Berry