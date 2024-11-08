Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. Indiana

Michigan is headed to Bloomington to take on a red-hot Indiana program who will be challenging for not only a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game but also a spot in the College Football Playoff.
The Maize & Blue Review staff predict the outcome of Saturday's game against the Hoosiers.
Josh Henschke
I’m not sure how Indiana got to this point but momentum is a real thing. I do believe Michigan has a chance to make this competitive but so much is going right for the Hoosiers right now that I’m not sure if the Wolverines can derail the train. Michigan proved last week that it can compete with anyone if they avoid the self-inflicted mistakes. Can it be trusted to do that? Probably not.
Indiana 27, Michigan 17
Trevor McCue
A matchup between an undefeated top-10 team looking to secure its spot in the playoffs and a team looking for bowl eligibility. Michigan vs Indiana. Who would have guessed at the start of the year that Indiana would be the undefeated team.
The Hoosiers are two-touchdown favorites and they should be. While Indiana's schedule has been far from difficult, it reminds me a little of Michigan last year. Yes, they have played weaker opponents, but they have dominated them. They have one of the best scoring offenses in the country and are winning the turnover battle.
If Michigan decides to wake up and lean on its strengths, this is a game I think they can win. I just have no faith in either coordinator doing that. I do think Michigan makes it close, but loses a game they have a chance to win.
Indiana 31 Michigan 24
Dennis Fithian
Indiana has top rushing defense in the country and ranks seventh overall in points allowed. Meanwhile, the Hoosiers offense averages the second most points per game this year training only the Miami Hurricanes. Who knows how Davis Warren will handle his first road start? I thought Michigan would lose to Texas and Oregon but took the points just like I will in this spot. UM+14
Indiana 30 Michigan 17
Brock Heilig
Curt Cignetti has Indiana rolling. No one knows how it’s happening, but he has turned the Hoosiers into the best story in college football this season. Indiana hasn’t played any tough opponents, but all it can do is play the teams on its schedule. And not only are the Hoosiers undefeated, but they’re blowing teams out in the fashion Michigan did last season. Somehow, there are still questions about whether Indiana is legit. Unfortunately, the measuring stick for just how legit Indiana is likely won’t come until next weekend in Columbus. Michigan won’t be a good barometer for Indiana, and the Wolverines won’t put up much of a fight in Bloomington. If or when things do get out of hand, Cignetti won’t take his foot off the gas.
Indiana 42, Michigan 17
Seth Berry
Coming into the season, if someone would have said this would be a matchup between the 8th-ranked team in the nation against an unranked team, that would have been believable. Except, most would have thought the roles would have been reversed. Instead, it’s the Hoosiers coming in as the undefeated team and a chance to make the CFP. Over the last couple weeks, the Wolverines have shown some flashes of playing consistent football. But against the Ducks last week, lack of execution in the redzone and untimely plays did them in, which has been far too common this season. Michigan does have the athletes to keep this game close, but IU has been on a different level in terms of execution and playing clean games as opposed to the Wolverines. Kurtis Rourke is excellent at QB, they are deep at RB and their defense is opportunistic and creates enough negative plays to keep teams behind the sticks. If UM can put together a four quarter game, an upset is not out of the picture, but it has been shown the Wolverines cannot be trusted to do that.
Indiana 31, Michigan 20
---
