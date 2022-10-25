This is the first in a multi-part series on the history of athlete agency leading to the future of college NIL.

In 1885, 22-year-old David Danskin moved to London to work at the Dial Square munitions factory. He had already played football for the Kirkcaldy Wanderers in his native Scotland, and the year after his arrival in London, he formed a club with his new co-workers.

In late 19th century England, it was common for factories and other businesses to sponsor their employees’ amateur football clubs. A fitter workforce, after all, was a more productive workforce, and employees spending their free time playing football meant they were not spending it imbibing at the pubs. Sporting clubs promoted esprit among their workers, and also served as advertisements for the companies’ brands.

In the 1850s, Britain passed the Factory Acts and the Compromise Act which, among other things, established the end of the work week at 2:00 on Saturday afternoon. So at 3:00 every Saturday, Danskin and his Dial Square club would take to a local pitch for a match.

The Dial Square factory, and the football pitch the club played on, were located at the Royal Arsenal in the Woolwich district of southeast London. While the club would move to Highbury in north London 27 years later, under Danskin the team would adopt the name it still carries today:

Arsenal Football Club.

And while the advent of television resulted in a variety of kickoff times, nearly two centuries after the passage of the Factory and Compromise Acts, 3:00 on Saturday endures as the “standard” start time, much like noon (Eastern) for college football in America or 1:00 for the NFL.

For much of the latter half of the 19th century, it was forbidden by law to pay football players in England. But in an arrangement that would look all too familiar to American college sports fans today, illicit and shadowy means were found to lure top talent, as club sponsors reveled in the prestige of employing the best players. Many of these players were, in fact, only nominally “employees” of the businesses that sponsored them, presaging how many college football players of today are only nominally “students” at those universities.

Manchester, in the north of England, is widely considered to be the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, and it was in the industrial north that the professionalization of football began. In London and the south, football was played for recreation and a healthy lifestyle by gentlemen. But the rank-and-file workers in the factories that proliferated in the north could never become gentlemen, so they began to play for money. It was not until around the time of Danskin founding Arsenal that the term “amateur” would even emerge to distinguish those for whom football was an avocation and a lifestyle from the uncouth laborers who cheapened the game by making it into an occupation. “Professional” was a pejorative.

Flowing from these class tensions, the football community in London and broadly in the genteel south greatly feared an American-style commercialization of the game they loved and believed the introduction of money would ruin the sport. Albeit with the regional ideological conflict between north and south being reversed in America - it is the south here that illicitly obscured the line between amateur and professional and spurred the decline of amateurism - the English arguments of the late 19th century sound eerily like today’s American pearl-clutching over how (or even if) college athletes should be paid.

Southern fears turned out to be unfounded in England, as the Premier League is the most popular sports league in the world today, and the Football Association (FA) is as much a fundamental organizing force in English society as chip shops and the National Health Service.

Tension surrounding player agency, what athletes are entitled to in terms of compensation and movement, and the legitimacy of the guard rails of “amateurism” has been around for as long as we have had organized sports.

That tension arrived in America 110 years ago.