The Michigan Wolverines' football team has not looked sharp today, trailing its rivalry matchup with Michigan State, 14-10, at the break in Ann Arbor. Miss any of the first half? We've got you covered with a complete recap below, along with the official box score at the bottom.

Michigan Wolverines football RB Blake Corum scored his first career touchdown in the first quarter today. (USA Today Sports Images)

First Quarter

It was an ugly start offensively today, with both teams going three-and-out on their opening drives. Michigan State then drove 71 yards in four plays, cashing in on a 30-yard pass from redshirt junior quarterback Rocky Lombardi to freshman wideout Ricky White at the 10:57 mark, with the Spartans taking a 7-0 lead as a result. Michigan answered immediately, however, with an eight-play, 60-yard drive of its own that culminated with an eight-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Blake Corum at the 7:01 mark of the first quarter. The score knotted the game at 7-7, and was the first touchdown of Corum's career. The two teams then traded punts, before Michigan State took over at its own eight-yard line late in the quarter. The opening frame ended with a defensive flag-fest, all of which went against Michigan. The Wolverines concluded the stanza with four penalties, three of which were called against its secondary.

Second Quarter