The Michigan Wolverines' football team trails Penn State at halftime, 17-7, following a disappointing first two quarters.

Michigan's defense got off to a rough start today, with Penn State marching right down the field on them on the opening drive. The Nittany Lions went 75 yards in 10 plays, capping things off with a six-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Keyvone Lee to put his club up 7-0.

The Wolverines' offense stalled on their opening drive, going for it on fourth-and-two at the Nittany Lion 42-yard line, but saw redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara's pass fall incomplete.

Penn State missed a 49-yard field goal on its next series, keeping the score at 7-0. U-M finally got some momentum when redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins ripped off a 60-yard run that eventually led to a two-yard touchdown scamper from him with 30 seconds left in the quarter.

The score knotted the game at 7-7, though McNamara got hurt on the second last play of the series and headed to the locker room.