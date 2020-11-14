The Michigan Wolverines' football team trails Wisconsin tonight at halftime, 28-0. Here's a complete recap of how the first two quarters unfolded.

It was a rough start for Michigan tonight, with redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton throwing an interception on the Wolverines' first offensive play of the game. His pass hit fifth-year senior tight end Nick Eubanks in the face, with the veteran letting it bounce off his head and into the arms of Badger safety Scott Nelson at the U-M 33-yard line.

It took Wisconsin just four plays to cash in, with redshirt sophomore running back Nakia Watson finding the end zone from two yards out at the 9:28 mark of the quarter. The score put the Badgers up 7-0.

Milton then threw another interception on U-M's possession drive of the night, this time to Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal, who picked it off at Michigan's 45-yard line and returned it all the way to its 14-yard line.

It didn't take long for the Badgers to capitalize, with redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz hitting fullback Mason Stokke in the end zone from a yard out at the 6:08 mark to put his team up 14-0.