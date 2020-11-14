 The Michigan Wolverines' football team will square off with Wisconsin tonight at 7:30 ET.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 14

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Quote of the day

“What a tremendous day! We worked hard at identifying high-character players & the pieces that are going to help our program. We are so excited to welcome these six young men to the Maize & Blue! We know [Michigan basketball] Nation will embrace them ... no better place to be!”
— Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard, after the Wolverines signed all six members of their recruiting class that currently sits at No. 1 in the nation

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan to Host Oakland Nov. 29 at Crisler Center

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Wisconsin

• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: Harbaugh's Future at U-M, Personnel Changes and More

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Live Updates: Big Michigan Recruiting Weekend Underway

• Jake Kocorowski, BadgerBlitz: Previewing Michigan With Rivals.com's TheWolverine

{{ article.author_name }}