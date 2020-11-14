The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 14
Tweets of the day
BEAT WISCONSIN. 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/sSXyp9dQrU— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 14, 2020
What a tremendous day! 🙏🏽🙏🏽— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) November 14, 2020
We worked hard at identifying high-character players & the pieces that are going to help our program
We are so excited to welcome these six young men to the Maize & Blue!
We know 〽️🏀 Nation will embrace them ... no better place to be!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/UByqnUPow0
The beauty of fall in Ann Arbor. 😍 pic.twitter.com/8v2CJw7JSz— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) November 13, 2020
ICYMI, it's worth a glance at a few of the memories of the great Rob Lytle that came through this week >> https://t.co/vETb2ckjjy #GoBlue— MVictors (@MVictors) November 14, 2020
Rick's, Skeeps, and Charley's https://t.co/PywP8xbwr1— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) November 14, 2020
Oh my! A second buddy is in the hunt for the Hall of Fame! Three cheers for Dave “Soup” Campbell!!!#Former Wolverine Campbell Named Ford C. Frick Award Finalist - University of Michigan Athletics https://t.co/HDHwNWKaat— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) November 13, 2020
Puck drop, in 24 hours. #GoBlue | @umichhockey pic.twitter.com/MvWdmC1Hg9— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) November 13, 2020
👀@domanijackson1 pic.twitter.com/rffXlPNIPn— Wílł Jøhnšoñ (@Willj1228) November 13, 2020
November 13, 2020
Half: King 33, Eastpointe 0— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 14, 2020
Elite 2023 Michigan QB target Dante Moore (@dantemoore05) with a TD bomb to @LynnWycheElJr in the final seconds of the first half. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/WA2VWiGRq0— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 14, 2020
2022 Rivals250 Michigan WR target Tay’Shawn Trent (@TrentTayshawn) with a GROWN MAN play!!! 😱 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/DjMe7XehiK— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 13, 2020
Elite 2023 Michigan QB target Dante Moore (@dantemoore05) gives his WR a chance. Result is his third TD of the night. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/WMSA00u5WG— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 13, 2020
Top 2023 Michigan QB target Dante Moore (@dantemoore05) also getting it done with his legs tonight. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5L5f3wj1Bf— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 13, 2020
Elite 2023 Michigan QB target Dante Moore (@dantemoore05) tosses a TD on fourth down to give King a 13-0 lead over Eastpointe. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/iWQN66s2oo— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 13, 2020
This was called incomplete, but it looked pretty. 2023 Michigan QB target Dante Moore (@dantemoore05) to @LynnWycheElJr. pic.twitter.com/UcmEK1mtFH— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 13, 2020
Yesterday, our team had its last training session of the semester. It’s been an interesting few months to say the least, but we’ll be back in 2021. Until then, stay safe out there! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/i3SYoGdZzA— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) November 13, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan to Host Oakland Nov. 29 at Crisler Center
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Wisconsin
• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: Harbaugh's Future at U-M, Personnel Changes and More
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Live Updates: Big Michigan Recruiting Weekend Underway
• Jake Kocorowski, BadgerBlitz: Previewing Michigan With Rivals.com's TheWolverine
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook