Despite residing just an hour apart, this will be the two schools' first meeting since 2011. The Maize and Blue lead the all-time series, 7-1.

Another game on the Michigan Wolverines basketball's non-conference slate has been revealed, with the team set to take on Oakland Nov. 29 at Crisler Center. The Grizzlies had been on U-M's original non-conference schedule, though the original date the two were scheduled to play was Dec. 21.

Very little is known about the rest of Michigan's schedule. The Big Ten slate as a whole has not yet been released, meaning no dates, times or set matchups have been made known to the public yet.

We do know, however, that Michigan will square off with NC State Dec. 9 in Ann Arbor in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The showdown will mark the third time since 2012 the Wolverines and Wolf Pack will be matching up in the annual event.

Michigan has won each of those meetings, with one matchup occurring in Ann Arbor and the other in Raleigh. CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein – who is one of the most connected college basketball figures in the industry — tweeted last week that a Big Ten schedule was likely to come out this week.

It is now Friday morning and no such slate has been released yet, though it it still expected to come out any time.