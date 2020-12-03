Despite a horrendous season for the Michigan Wolverines' football team on the field (they currently sit at 2-4), head coach Jim Harbaugh is nevertheless set to sign one of the nation's top recruiting class come Early Signing Day on Dec. 16. Granted, all of U-M's 2021 commits pledged before the season kicked off Oct. 24, but all have kept their word throughout the team's immense struggles. Michigan's class currently sits at No. 9 in the nation, and is the second best haul in the Big Ten (behind Ohio State).

Though the class is nearly wrapped up, the Maize and Blue are still expected to add a few more names to the fold. If U-M lands a few of its big fish still left on the board, there is a chance the class ranking could move up. Nevertheless, the 13 four-star prospects Michigan currently has in the fold are tied with Clemson and Georgia for the seventh most of any team in the nation.

Teams With the Most Four-Star Commits in the Nation Team Four-Star Commits T-1. LSU 16 T-1. USC 16 T-3. Alabama 15 T-3. Ohio State 15 T-5. Florida 14 T-5. Oregon 14 T-7. Clemson 13 T-7. Georgia 13 T-7. Michigan 13 10. North Carolina 11

One knock on several of U-M's recent classes is that they have lacked top-end talent (Rivals100 recruits), despite still finishing respectably in the rankings. That was the case in both 2018 and 2020, when U-M failed to sign any Rivals100 prospects in the former and just one (current freshman linebacker Kalel Mullings) in the latter. Fortunately, that trend has been bucked in 2021, with the Wolverines possessing commitments from six Rivals100 players: • No. 41 — Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy • No. 65 — Fresno (Calif.) Central four-star wide receiver Xavier Worthy • No. 82 — Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's Country Day four-star tight end Louis Hansen • No. 83 — Jacksonville Sandalwood four-star linebacker Branden Jennings • No. 90 — Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson four-star offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi • No. 94 — Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star linebacker Junior Colson The last time Michigan signed at least six Rivals100 prospects in a class was in 2017 when it inked seven. Heck, even the Wolverines' outstanding 2016 haul that finished No. 4 in the nation only signed four. If the Maize and Blue wrap up their 2021 class with six Rivals100 recruits (it's an 'if' because players could still decommit, the rankings will change, etc.), it would be more than the program has reeled in in its last three recruiting classes combined (from 2018-20).