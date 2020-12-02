Michigan Football Podcast: Balas & Skene On Herbstreit Comments, More
Former Michigan offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk about the team before Saturday's Maryland game, as well as Kirk Herbstreit's "Michigan is waving the white flag" comments.
