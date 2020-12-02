 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene on Herbstreit Comments, More
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-02 11:22:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Podcast: Balas & Skene On Herbstreit Comments, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk about the team before Saturday's Maryland game, as well as Kirk Herbstreit's "Michigan is waving the white flag" comments.

RELATED

Locksley Previews Michigan | Karsch: From The Sidelines

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are 2-4 this season.
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are 2-4 this season. (USA Today Sports Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}