Harbaugh also sang the defense's praises, before finally looking ahead to Ohio State and the challenges the Buckeyes will present this weekend.

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh was audibly giddy this morning on his 'Attack Each day' podcast about his club's performance over the weekend at Indiana, praising his offense at length.

"You hope they pursue their passion and what they love."

"While in college, they're pursuing their dreams in whatever field — doctor, lawyer, baker.

"They're fitting that with what they're studying here in college to help get the kind of job they want.

"[Former linebacker] Noah Furbush is now a marine. What I like to see the most is players thinking about what they would love to do for a job.

"We are so very proud of [fifth-year senior defensive back] Louis Grodman , and have been calling him Dr. Grodman for a few years now. His dad is also a doctor. If Louis is smart, he'll accept that quickly.

"As many good plays as we made in the game and the last several weeks, our guys are saying there's more there and that they can play even better on offense, defense and in the kicking game.

"That's exciting, because they're hungry for improvement and to get better and better.

"The thing that jumped out at me on Saturday was the first drive of the game when we were down 7-0. We struggled on first and second down, and then [senior quarterback] Shea [Patterson] scrambled and made a throw to hit [redshirt freshman running back] Hassan Haskins.

"Shea and the receivers came up with four more great throws and catches, and we made it into the end zone.

"[Junior receiver] Donovan [Peoples-Jones] is catching the ball great. He made a contested touchdown catch falling backward, and is doing some rare things.

"It was great to see [sophomore receiver] Ronnie [Bell] get into the end zone and continue his growth. [Junior receiver] Nico [Collins] had a great game, and has been so good down the field gaining separation on go routes.

"He's also made growth in short area quickness separation, defined by some of the in-cuts. He caught a slant and took it for a touchdown, and it was the first time I remember him running a long way like that.

"It was good to see [redshirt sophomore receiver] Tarik [Black] getting the ball.

"[Freshman receiver] Mike Sainristil made a great catch and [freshman wideout] Giles Jackson has been impressive as a kick returner, runner and receiver. Good things happen when he touches the ball.

"He was down on the ground and popped up and ran for a touchdown; the whistle never blew, but he was fully down on tape. He's a youngster with a lot of confidence and thinks he can make plays whenever he has the ball.

"Josh Gattis is our offensive coordinator and calls the plays. I've never seen a better job from a coach coaching receivers than he's done this year.

"Our receivers have improved in all the areas they needed to improve, and it's been a joy to watch.

"Shea is as dialed in as he can be as a quarterback, and really knows coverages and what to expect; he's playing ahead of plays and the ball is coming out on time and is accurate. [Quarterbacks coach] Ben [McDaniels] is giving him the answers to the test before the game, and Shea is playing great.

"We're riding Shea Patterson right now, and Ben McDaniels has done a terrific job.

"We're seeing real development and coaches are doing a heck of a job coaching the players.

"The guys are hungry and we're seeing the growth.

"Josh has called a full season now and understands the personnel, tight ends, running backs, receivers and the line. He's gotten better, better and better at the game planning and play calls.

"There was a rare corner sam blitz on Saturday where the nickel and corner came from opposite sides, and we hit them in the teeth on some of those blitzes.

"We talk to our offense about embracing it — you can hurt them back when a team blitzes."