Harbaugh On OSU — 'They'll Be Tough To Beat; We'll Be Tough To Beat' Too
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh was audibly giddy this morning on his 'Attack Each day' podcast about his club's performance over the weekend at Indiana, praising his offense at length.
Harbaugh also sang the defense's praises, before finally looking ahead to Ohio State and the challenges the Buckeyes will present this weekend.
Jim Harbaugh, on Louis Grodman Becoming the Fourth Player During his Tenure to be Accepted Into the Michigan Medical School:
"We are so very proud of [fifth-year senior defensive back] Louis Grodman, and have been calling him Dr. Grodman for a few years now. His dad is also a doctor. If Louis is smart, he'll accept that quickly.
"[Former linebacker] Noah Furbush is now a marine. What I like to see the most is players thinking about what they would love to do for a job.
"They're fitting that with what they're studying here in college to help get the kind of job they want.
"While in college, they're pursuing their dreams in whatever field — doctor, lawyer, baker.
"You hope they pursue their passion and what they love."
Jim Harbaugh, Recapping Michigan's Offensive Performance at Indiana:
"As many good plays as we made in the game and the last several weeks, our guys are saying there's more there and that they can play even better on offense, defense and in the kicking game.
"That's exciting, because they're hungry for improvement and to get better and better.
"The thing that jumped out at me on Saturday was the first drive of the game when we were down 7-0. We struggled on first and second down, and then [senior quarterback] Shea [Patterson] scrambled and made a throw to hit [redshirt freshman running back] Hassan Haskins.
"Shea and the receivers came up with four more great throws and catches, and we made it into the end zone.
"[Junior receiver] Donovan [Peoples-Jones] is catching the ball great. He made a contested touchdown catch falling backward, and is doing some rare things.
"It was great to see [sophomore receiver] Ronnie [Bell] get into the end zone and continue his growth. [Junior receiver] Nico [Collins] had a great game, and has been so good down the field gaining separation on go routes.
"He's also made growth in short area quickness separation, defined by some of the in-cuts. He caught a slant and took it for a touchdown, and it was the first time I remember him running a long way like that.
"It was good to see [redshirt sophomore receiver] Tarik [Black] getting the ball.
"[Freshman receiver] Mike Sainristil made a great catch and [freshman wideout] Giles Jackson has been impressive as a kick returner, runner and receiver. Good things happen when he touches the ball.
"He was down on the ground and popped up and ran for a touchdown; the whistle never blew, but he was fully down on tape. He's a youngster with a lot of confidence and thinks he can make plays whenever he has the ball.
"Josh Gattis is our offensive coordinator and calls the plays. I've never seen a better job from a coach coaching receivers than he's done this year.
"Our receivers have improved in all the areas they needed to improve, and it's been a joy to watch.
"Shea is as dialed in as he can be as a quarterback, and really knows coverages and what to expect; he's playing ahead of plays and the ball is coming out on time and is accurate. [Quarterbacks coach] Ben [McDaniels] is giving him the answers to the test before the game, and Shea is playing great.
"We're riding Shea Patterson right now, and Ben McDaniels has done a terrific job.
"We're seeing real development and coaches are doing a heck of a job coaching the players.
"The guys are hungry and we're seeing the growth.
"Josh has called a full season now and understands the personnel, tight ends, running backs, receivers and the line. He's gotten better, better and better at the game planning and play calls.
"There was a rare corner sam blitz on Saturday where the nickel and corner came from opposite sides, and we hit them in the teeth on some of those blitzes.
"We talk to our offense about embracing it — you can hurt them back when a team blitzes."
Jim Harbaugh, Discussing Michigan's Defensive Performance on Saturday:
"I've never been around a better coach than [defensive coordinator] Don Brown. Game planning during the week and his in-game adjustments are tremendous.
"He's added multiple fronts and coverages this season. Indiana had the No. 1 passing attack in the Big Ten, and that was a great challenge for us and we acquitted ourselves well.
"We watched [Indiana redshirt junior quarterback] Peyton Ramsey and think he's a heck of a quarterback — he makes throws if he has any kind of window, and runs if he doesn't have one.
"That challenge will be the same this week against [Ohio State sophomore quarterback] Justin Fields. He can escape the pocket, and we have to limit those lanes running and throwing windows.
"We had a lot of varieties to our fronts, and blitz packages to confuse.
"[Senior linebacker] Josh Uche had another great game with a sack, fumble and fumble recovery all on the same play."
Jim Harbaugh, Looking Ahead to Ohio State:
"You could tell in the locker room at Indiana there was more excitement about the game coming up than the one they had just played.
"No one goes to sleep faster than Giles Jackson. He was asleep on the bus ride and on the plane flight home. It's neat to see.
"There's a great energy and a bounce in the step, and a confidence in Schembechler Hall this week.
"Ohio State has the top defense in the country, and is really great on offense with a great quarterback and play makers.
"They play winning football week after week and will be tough to beat. We'll be tough to beat too, and it'll be great competition and we're looking forward to it.
"They're the best team we've played this season, but we're also playing our best football, so let's have at it."
