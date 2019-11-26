News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-26 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 26

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
@CSayf23
Staff Writer

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

Headlines of the day

Pat Forde, Sports Illustrated: Forde-Yard Dash: Previewing Rivalry Week

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Harbaugh: There's An Even Bigger Bounce In U-M's Step This Week

John Borton, The Wolverine: Karsch: From The Sidelines

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Ben Bredeson — 'No Other Team I'd Rather Play In My Last Home Game

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Harbaugh Plays It Close To The Vest

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}