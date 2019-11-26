The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 26
Tweets of the day
Michigan's Offensive Rank (SP+)— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) November 25, 2019
After Week 6: 66th
After Week 13: 26th
Michigan's best finish under Harbaugh: 25th (last year).
Game Eleven: “Every man at his best.”#GoBlue 〽️🎥 pic.twitter.com/ZFavc3uMhQ— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 26, 2019
Senior Year Highlights! 🥞🥞https://t.co/l6FVUQkvBC— Zak Zinter (@zak_zinter) November 26, 2019
Jim Harbaugh told me he keeps an eye on Ohio State on a weekly basis, and there's a different "bounce in the step" at Schembechler Hall this week. pic.twitter.com/mwoWtmy0Av— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 26, 2019
#Rivals100 OL Rocco Spindler wore a #Michigan helmet to an #OhioState camp, and earned a new appreciation for the rivalry.— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) November 25, 2019
This weekend Spindler will see that rivalry play out live for the first time: https://t.co/YAI7paYnxg pic.twitter.com/q33gmXRB8e
Total Takeaways by NFL Rookies— Angela Tegnelia (@AngelaTegnelia) November 25, 2019
1 Devin Bush, PIT: 7 (2 INT + 4 FR + 1 FF)
2 Nick Bosa, SF: 4 (1 INT + 2 FR + 1 FF)
3 Maxx Crosby, OAK: 3 (3 FF)
4 Josh Allen, JAX: 2 (2 FF)
Brian Burns, CAR: 2 (1 FR + 1 FF)
Ryan Connelly, NYG: 2 (2 INT)
Bobby Okereke, IND: 2 (1 FR + 1 FF)
Khaleke Hudson on last year's game: "It fuels us ..." pic.twitter.com/OwxViMStu8— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 25, 2019
Dax Hill and Josh Uche make the PFF defensive team of the week in the B1G from last week. https://t.co/ZcavvW33rN— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 25, 2019
Bredeson: "We've been taking this game personally all year. We've been preparing for it since last year." pic.twitter.com/ccfRLbYbph— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 25, 2019
"As I likened the Michigan State to a state championship game, this is even bigger. This is two states' championship — Michigan and Ohio.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 25, 2019
"I'm excited for the game and up for and ready for the challenge." pic.twitter.com/lAAU78kyLY
Pop quiz: Which B1G QB is playing the best right now?— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 25, 2019
You're right, it's Shea Patterson.@SheaPatterson_1 | @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/cOjw5Ljwt0
No. 2 is coming to town for the biggest game of the year.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 25, 2019
Obviously, @CoachJim4UM and @UMichFootball are very excited. pic.twitter.com/dJtBfRHeyq
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Pat Forde, Sports Illustrated: Forde-Yard Dash: Previewing Rivalry Week
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Harbaugh: There's An Even Bigger Bounce In U-M's Step This Week
• John Borton, The Wolverine: Karsch: From The Sidelines
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Ben Bredeson — 'No Other Team I'd Rather Play In My Last Home Game
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Harbaugh Plays It Close To The Vest
---
