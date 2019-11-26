Michigan's Offensive Rank (SP+) After Week 6: 66th After Week 13: 26th Michigan's best finish under Harbaugh: 25th (last year).

Game Eleven: “Every man at his best.” #GoBlue 〽️🎥 pic.twitter.com/ZFavc3uMhQ

Jim Harbaugh told me he keeps an eye on Ohio State on a weekly basis, and there's a different "bounce in the step" at Schembechler Hall this week. pic.twitter.com/mwoWtmy0Av

#Rivals100 OL Rocco Spindler wore a #Michigan helmet to an #OhioState camp, and earned a new appreciation for the rivalry. This weekend Spindler will see that rivalry play out live for the first time: https://t.co/YAI7paYnxg pic.twitter.com/q33gmXRB8e

Khaleke Hudson on last year's game: "It fuels us ..." pic.twitter.com/OwxViMStu8

Dax Hill and Josh Uche make the PFF defensive team of the week in the B1G from last week. https://t.co/ZcavvW33rN

Bredeson: "We've been taking this game personally all year. We've been preparing for it since last year." pic.twitter.com/ccfRLbYbph

"As I likened the Michigan State to a state championship game, this is even bigger. This is two states' championship — Michigan and Ohio. "I'm excited for the game and up for and ready for the challenge." pic.twitter.com/lAAU78kyLY

Pop quiz: Which B1G QB is playing the best right now? You're right, it's Shea Patterson. @SheaPatterson_1 | @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/cOjw5Ljwt0

No. 2 is coming to town for the biggest game of the year. Obviously, @CoachJim4UM and @UMichFootball are very excited. pic.twitter.com/dJtBfRHeyq

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook