 The Michigan Wolverines' football recruiting class has been on fire out West as of late.
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-15 15:13:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Harbaugh's Reputation Out West, & The Geographical Twist In U-M Recruiting

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Michigan Wolverines' 2021 football recruiting class took an interesting geographical twist recently. The first 17 commitments in the class all resided in the eastern half of the country, with the Northeastern region of America being hit especially hard (six of those 17 pledges currently reside in either Massachusetts, Connecticut or New Jersey).

To further exemplify just how east-heavy Michigan's recruiting class was, consider this: of the first 17 pledges, three-star linebacker Tyler McLaurin lived the furthest west of the bunch, residing in Bolingbrook, Ill., which is just 29 miles southwest of Chicago.

RELATED: Dillon Tatum on Michigan, Calls With Jay Harbaugh

RELATED: Insider Notes on Joshua Burnham

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh has compiled a 47-18 record during his five years at U-M. (USA Today Sports Images)

The script was then flipped on its head in late June when a trio of Westerners pledged to the Maize and Blue. The trend began on June 20 when Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro four-star defensive end Quintin Somerville made his commitment, and was continued just five days later when Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star receiver Cristian Dixon pledged.

Fresno (Calif.) Central three-star wideout Xavier Worthy kept the pattern alive when he joined the fold on July 10, turning what had been a east-dominated class into a more geographically-even haul.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

TheWolverine recently spoke to Mountain Pointe High School (in Phoenix) head coach Eric Lauer about prep football out west, and he insisted that the level of talent the region is producing is on the rise for a multitude of reasons.

Lauer — who has coached against Somerville and lives just 30 minutes away from Scottsdale — also touched on U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh's reputation out west, and why high schoolers in that part of the country are eager to play for him.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}