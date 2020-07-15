The Michigan Wolverines' 2021 football recruiting class took an interesting geographical twist recently. The first 17 commitments in the class all resided in the eastern half of the country, with the Northeastern region of America being hit especially hard (six of those 17 pledges currently reside in either Massachusetts, Connecticut or New Jersey).

To further exemplify just how east-heavy Michigan's recruiting class was, consider this: of the first 17 pledges, three-star linebacker Tyler McLaurin lived the furthest west of the bunch, residing in Bolingbrook, Ill., which is just 29 miles southwest of Chicago.