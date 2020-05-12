Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh appeared on The Dan Patrick Show this morning to discuss the possibilities of a 2020 collegiate football season, while also expanding on the letter he wrote last week that proposed idea changes for student-athletes as they prepare for the NFL. Patrick also asked Harbaugh what he has been doing to stay busy over the past two months, while inquiring about the idea of a Tom Brady statue at Michigan. Here is what Harbaugh said about each topic below:

On how he has been staying occupied at home:

“Been living the dream in quarantine. It’s a lot of phone calls and a lot of ZOOM meetings, staying in touch with other head coaches in the Big Ten, our athletic department, the coaches on our staff and our players, and recruits. "There have been a lot of conversations.”

On the possibilities of a college football season in 2020:

“'Can we play again' is the big question on everyone’s mind. We don’t know right now. If the governor allows our gyms to open up, then we should be able to get our guys back into the weight rooms and start training. "There are a lot of smart people working on this — can we eventually play the games? I don’t think anyone knows that for sure. I could see [some schools playing in the fall and others not]. "I’d be more for that than saying ‘If all can’t play, then nobody plays.’ I’ve never been a big fan of that kind of thinking. All options are being looked at, like the length of the schedules — will it just be the conference schedule? "Do you play the games with a certain percentage of fans or do no fans come at all? Those things are being talked about and looked at.”

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

On potentially having a Tom Brady statue at Michigan:

“I think that’s been earned. He’s the greatest player of all time and pretty much lapped the field. It’s being looked into [is what the chancellor, president and athletic director at U-M have said].”

On whether or not Peyton Manning nearly signed with the 49ers while Harbaugh was in San Francisco:

“We did a workout at Duke University and he [Manning] threw the ball great there. We were evaluating the situation and recruiting him. We didn’t want to get into the show of it — SUVs pulling up and flying here and there. "We had [quarterback] Alex Smith [in San Francisco] too, who had had a great season for us in 2011. Peyton ultimately decided to go to Denver, but our hat was in the ring and we were talking. "We had a good situation with Alex, and Peyton ultimately chose the Broncos.”

Expanding a bit on the changes he'd like to see made for football student-athletes: